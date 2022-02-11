No MVP votes for Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen in 2021

Well, whatever.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen did not receive any votes for the NFL’s 2021 Most Valuable Player Award.

On Thursday at the yearly NFL Honors, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ran away with the award. It marks the second-straight season Rodgers took home league MVP ad the fourth time he has won it in his career.

Overall, Rodgers had 39 votes for MVP.

The second-place finisher was Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady with 10. Rounding out the voting was Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who had one vote.

Early in 2021, Allen had amongst some of the top odds to win MVP. During a slow middle of the season, Allen mostly fell out of the discussion.

Allen played strong again down the stretch and ultimately did so in the playoffs as well.

Last year, Allen finished in second place for MVP voting behind Rodgers. The Bills QB had four votes then.

The last time a Bills player received a MVP vote prior to that was Thurman Thomas in 1991 when he won the award.

Related