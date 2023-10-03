No movement: UWF football stays at No. 6 in the AFCA poll after Week 5 victory

There was no movement in the top eight teams of the latest American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches Poll for Week 5.

The University of West Florida remains at No. 6 (590 points) in the national poll after a dominant 48-24 victory at North Greenville University on Saturday that saw the Argos put up more than 600 total yards of offense.

While the Crusaders got within three points with 12 minutes, 42 seconds left in the game, that’s when the UWF offense exploded. The Argos scored three touchdowns within 11 minutes to secure the lopsided victory. John Jiles had two of those late touchdowns to add to his three-touchdown night, while Jalen Bussey recorded a 57-yard rushing touchdown with 1:23 left in the game to round out the final score.

GSC Weekly Awards: UWF football almost sweeps; Jiles, Milhomme, Ortiz pick up honors

Week 5 Victory: UWF Football: Argos with over 600 yards of total offense in win over North Greenville

Quarterback Peewee Jarrett threw for 419 yards, going 21-for-33, with five touchdowns – one of which was a 2-yard run.

Jiles caught more than half of those yards with a school-record 277-yard night. His longest reception was for 51 yards. Caden Leggett and K.J. Franklin also recorded receiving touchdowns.

Defensively, Quincy Milhomme had five tackles and two interceptions, while Ralph Ortiz had three tackles along with an interception. Walker Robinson led the team in tackles with 10 total (7 solo, 3 assisted). The Argos recorded six sacks, with two from Kenneth Martin. There were also three quarterback hurries.

Elsewhere in the AFCA poll, two other Gulf South Conference teams are in the Top 25. Delta State remained at No. 8 (548 points) after a 47-17 victory over conference foe West Alabama. Valdosta State improved three spots in the poll to No. 19 (186 points) following a 51-36 victory at Chowan University.

Ferris State remains on top of the AFCA poll with 26 first-place votes, totaling 745 points. Rounding out the top five are Colorado School of Mines (721 points) with three first-place votes, Pittsburg State (688 points), Minnesota State (633 points) and Ouachita Baptist (610 points).

UWF (4-1, 2-0 GSC) has homecoming this Saturday, and will host Shorter University (2-3, 1-2 GSC) for a 4 p.m. kickoff at Pen Air Field.

