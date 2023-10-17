No movement in TRN Top 10 with three weeks left in high school football season

TRN TOP 10

The TRN Top 10 is subjective. Obviously, the chances of a Class 2A team beating one in 5A is extremely unlikely. And Class A teams play a completely different version of the game. This poll represents the expectations of these teams, reflecting how they rank in district, region and state. Record and previous ranking in parenthesis.

1. Knox City (7-0, 1) – The Greyhounds are one of the last area teams to enjoy an open week. They enter District 4-A Division I action this week.

2. Benjamin (7-0, 2) – The Mustangs were also off last week. We wish there was some secret game between the two Knox County rivals. Alas, we’re not that lucky to see a game between two of the best six-man teams in the state separated by 12 miles.

3. Holliday (6-1, 3) – Henrietta found chinks in Holliday’s armor and put points on the board Friday. At the same time, that armor was thick enough to deny the Bearcats twice inside the 10-yard line and gain a major win for a fourth straight district title.

4. Jacksboro (7-0, 4) – Jacksboro hasn’t won a district title since 2019, but wins over Eastland and Comanche have the Tigers poised to take the District 5-3A Division II title, although Millsap certainly wants to have a say in the matter.

5. Rider (5-2, 5) – No one has a more surprising district championship drought than the Rider Raiders. The last time Rider won a district title was 2008. But Friday’s impressive showing against Abilene Wylie goes a long way to ending that streak, with a potentially tricky trip to Plainview being the biggest hurdle remaining.

6. Graham (6-1, 6) – The Steers rebounded from the upset by Hirschi to pound Snyder. Friday’s matchup with Sweetwater may decide the second seed in the district, although Sweetwater hopes to win and challenge the Huskies for the outright district title.

7. Seymour (6-1, 7) – It’s been difficult for teams to climb the TRN Top 10 rankings this season with teams like Knox City and Benjamin entrenched at the top. Seymour is one of those teams that has been in these rankings from the start and have an argument to be seeded higher. The Panthers are yet to be challenged in District 7-2A Division II, but a date with Windthorst is looming.

8. Newcastle (6-1, 8) – Newcastle was also one of the final area teams to experience an open week and sets up as the favorite to win District 8-A Division II. The Bobcats open the district with a challenge from Strawn.

9. Windthorst (5-2, 9) – The Trojans just have to avoid being tripped up by rival Archer City and set up a District 9-2A Division II title matchup with Seymour.

10. Nocona (7-0, 10) – The Indians were better in their second district matchup, but their 6-2A DI title hopes depend on going on the road and beating a Tioga team that’s been putting a lot of points on the board

On the rise – Hirschi, Vernon, Iowa Park.

HONOR ROLL

RUSHING/RECEIVING

(100 total yards or multiple TDs)

Desmond Whiteside, City View – 286 receiving, 3 TDs

Jevon Fanner, Vernon – 230 rushing, 3 TDs

Kenji Johnson, Rider – 181 rushing, TD

Chance Warren, Archer City – 175 receiving, TD

David Charo, Seymour – 159 receiving, 2 TDs (6 tackles, interception)

Luke Sams, Jacksboro – 136 total yards, 2 TDs (12 tackles)

Klein Essler, Henrietta – 136 receiving, TD

Tyrone Morgan, Rider – 134 total yards, 2 TDs

Brady McCasland, Nocona – 133 rushing, 6 TDs (158 passing, TD; 11 tackles)

Adarius Williams, Vernon – 133 rushing (interception)

Charlie Fuller, Nocona – 130 receiving

Laine Hall, Archer City – 128 total yards, TD

Rylan Monsey, Graham – 127 total yards, 4 TDs

Cannon Valenzuela, Jacksboro – 119 receiving, TD

Parker Allen, Iowa Park – 111 rushing, 3 TDs (94 passing, TD)

Isaiah Anderson, City View – 110 receiving, TD

Johnathan Stone, Nocona – 101 rushing (8 tackles)

Malachi Williams, City View – 81 rushing, 3 TDs (61 passing, TD)

Layton McAdams, Seymour – 73 receiving, 2 TDs

Kale Sherrill, Vernon – 70 rushing, 3 TDs (16 passing)

Brason Zeissel, Seymour – 61 receiving, 2 TDs

Kasen Wiles, Windthorst – 44 receiving, 2 TDs

Elijah Jackson, Rider – 15 rushing, 2 TDs

PASSING

(250 yards or multiple TDs)

Brayden Loyd, Seymour – 438 yards, 7 TDs

Jacobe Monroe, City View – 341 yards, 3 TDs

Brock Belcher, Windthorst – 241 yards, 5 TDs (92 rushing, TD)

Garrett Blevins, Henrietta – 220 yards, 2 TDs (92 rushing, TD)

Landon Smith, Archer City – 213 yards, 2 TDs (60 rushing, TD)

Ty Thompson, Graham – 182 yards, TD (64 rushing, TD)

Joe Castles, Rider – 151 yards, 2 TDs

Grant Cox, Holliday – 144 yards, 2 TDs (52 rushing)

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

(15 tackles, multiple turnovers/sacks/FGs, any TD)

Barrett Brown, Iowa Park 16 tackles, 2 TFL

Ben Carr, Rider – 17 tackles, TFL

Jacobey Clay, WFHS – 15 tackles, TFL

Jre Donnell, Rider – 11 tackles, 5 TFL, 4 sacks

Jailyn Gibbs, Rider – 7 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 sacks, interception

Ivy Kelley, WFHS – 21 tackles

Kline Mayo, Archer City – interception return TD

Oscar Salomon, Nocona – 18 tackles

William Smart, Seymour – 4 tackles, 2 sacks

COLLEGE CONNECTION

This is a list of former Wichita Falls area athletes who competed at the Division I college level last week. Athletes who competed in a game but didn’t start or register stats are listed below. Athletes competing at the Division II or lower levels who had noteworthy performances are also listed. Are we missing a player? Send an email to jonathan.hull@timesrecordnews.com.

E’Maurion Banks, DL, Texas Tech (Rider)

Banks recorded one tackle in Tech’s 38-21 loss to Kansas State on Saturday. Banks has eight tackles, including 1.5 for loss and .5 sack, on the season. Banks and the Red Raiders visit BYU in Big 12 action at 6 p.m. Saturday in a game televised on Fox Sports 1.

Jed Castles, TE, Abilene Christian (Rider)

Castles caught two passes for 41 yards and a TD in Abilene Christian’s 30-13 win against North Alabama. Castles has 13 receptions for 159 yards and two TDs on the season. Castles and the Wildcats visit Stephen F. Austin in United Athletic Conference action at 4 p.m. Saturday in a game televised on ESPN Plus.

Cirby Coheley, LB, Abilene Christian (Iowa Park)

Coheley recorded 10 tackles and two interceptions in Abilene Christian’s 30-13 win against North Alabama on Saturday. Coheley is the first Wildcat to record two interceptions in a game since 2015. He has 34 tackles, including 4.5 for loss and two sacks, with two interceptions on the season. Coheley and the Wildcats visit Stephen F. Austin in United Athletic Conference action at 4 p.m. Saturday in a game televised on ESPN Plus.

Chris Murray, DL, Sam Houston (Hirschi)

Murray registered a career-high four tackles, including 1.5 for loss and a sack, in Sam Houston’s 27-13 loss to New Mexico State on Wednesday. Murray has 11 tackles, including 1.5 for loss and a sack, on the season. Murray and the Bearkats host Florida International in Conference USA action at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a game televised on CBS Sports Network.

Played but didn’t register stats – Ezekiel Holmes, DL, Illinois (Hirschi);

MIDWESTERN STATE

The following players are local athletes playing for the Mustangs, who suffered a 10-7 loss to Central Washington on Saturday. The players listed registered statistics in the Mustangs’ loss. Athletes who played but didn’t register stats are noted at the bottom of this list. The Mustangs (2-4, 1-3) host Central Washington in Lone Star Conference action at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Michael Nash, DL, WFHS

Nash registered three tackles, including one solo, in Saturday’s loss. Nash has 18 tackles, including three for loss, a sack and two forced fumbles, this season.

Ritse Vaes, PK, Hirschi

Vaes attempted one field goal, missing from 43 yards out in the first quarter of the Mustangs’ loss Saturday. He made his lone extra point attempt. Vaes is 5 for 10 on field goals and 9 for 10 on extra points this season.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls area high school football rankings and Week 8 honor roll