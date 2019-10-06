No movement for Oregon football in AP Poll after wild week in Top 25

The Oregon Ducks (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) remain at No. 13 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, after beating California 17-7 in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, OR.

The win improves the Ducks to 2-0 in Pac-12 play for the first time since 2013, and preserves their spot at the top of the North Division with zero conference losses.

It was a wild week in the top 25. Among the ranked teams to lose were then- No. 7 Auburn, then- No. 14 Iowa, then. No 15 Washington and then-No. 18 UCF.

Oregon remains the top ranked Pac-12 team, followed by No. 15 Utah and No. 18 Arizona State.

In the Pac-12:

Beavs quarterback Juke Luton threw for five touchdowns in Oregon State's defeat of UCLA, 48-31. OSU is currently second in the Pac-12 North.

Stanford stifled then- No. 15 Washington in an "After Dark" football upset, causing the Huskies to fall out of the top 25.

Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate threw for 404 yards and three touchdowns in a victory against Colorado. The Wildcats are in first-place in the Pac-12 South.

