No movement: No. 7 Texas remains just on the outskirts of College Football Playoff picture

With two weeks to go, the Texas Longhorns aren't moving anywhere.

Texas (10-1) remained No. 7 as the College Football Playoff committee revealed its most recent rankings on Tuesday. The Longhorns have been seventh in all four rankings revealed by the committee.

The CFP committee will release one more update on Nov. 28 before it names its four semifinalists on Dec. 3.

Since a 34-30 loss to No. 13 Oklahoma last month, Texas has won five straight games. Two of UT's victories — 34-24 over No. 8 Alabama on Sept. 9 and 33-30 over No. 19 Kansas State on Nov. 4 — have been recorded over teams that are ranked by the CFP committee this week. Texas also has beaten a Kansas team that fell out of the rankings.

Can the Longhorns make up ground and earn a top-four seed by Dec. 3? Sure, but it won't be easy.

The Texas Longhorns take the field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa ahead of last Saturday's 26-16 win over Iowa State. The Longhorns are holding out hope of moving up from their No. 7 spot in the CFP rankings when the semifinalists are named on Dec. 3.

First, the Longhorns must Texas Tech (6-5, 5-3) on Friday and then win the Big 12 championship the following week. But Texas also needs at least three of the teams it's chasing in the CFP standings to stumble and fall in the rankings over these next two weeks.

One of the five undefeated teams ranked above Texas — either No. 2 Ohio State (11-0) or No. 3 Michigan (11-0) — will suffer its first loss this Saturday as they play each other, and the loser also won't be able to reach the Big Ten championship game either. Meanwhile, in the Pac-12, No. 6 Oregon (10-1) meets No. 16 Oregon State on Friday night.

No. 5 Florida State (11-0) must travel on Saturday to Florida (5-6) without star quarterback Jordan Travis, who suffered a season-ending leg injury this past weekend. Top-seeded Georgia (11-0) and No. 4 Washington (11-0) will respectively participate in rivalry games with Georgia Tech (6-5) and Washington State (5-6) this week.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football still the No. 7 team in CFP rankings revealed Tuesday