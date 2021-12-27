No movement for Michigan State basketball in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Michigan State basketball only played one game in the past week, a 12-point victory over Oakland in Little Caesar’s Arena, so it’s not big surprise that the Spartans did not see any movement in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY. MSU remains at No. 10 after the holidays.

The only major change in the polls was the continued fall of Alabama, who fell 8 spots to No. 19 after suffering their third loss of the season.

