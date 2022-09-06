No movement for Clemson in week 1 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

With week 1 officially in the books and the 2022 college football season now in full swing, it’s that time of year again for USA TODAY’s weekly top 25 Coaches Poll, which is released following each week of competition.

Clemson came away with the opening win over Georgia Tech by a score of 41-10, but not without its fair share of struggles. Though the Tigers struggled to put together successful offensive drives in the first half, quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei came alive in the second half to bring home the season opener victory.

The Tigers came into this week slated in the fourth spot and will retain that fourth spot within the top 25 for the second week in a row behind Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State.

Here’s a look at the full Coaches Poll brought to you by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/Lo 1 ALA 1-0 1615 57 1 — 1/1 2 UGA 1-0 1542 6 3 1 2/3 3 OSU 1-0 1520 2 2 -1 2/3 4 CLEM 1-0 1380 0 4 — 4/4 5 MICH 1-0 1333 0 6 1 5/6 6 TAM 1-0 1268 0 7 1 6/7 7 OKLA 1-0 1160 0 9 2 7/9 8 BAY 1-0 1103 0 10 2 8/10 9 ND 0-1 1077 0 5 -4 5/9 10 OKST 1-0 938 0 11 1 10/11 11 MSU 1-0 860 0 14 3 11/14 12 USC 1-0 849 0 15 3 12/15 13 NCST 1-0 642 0 13 — 13/13 14 PITT 1-0 624 0 16 2 14/16 15 UTAH 0-1 605 0 8 -7 8/15 16 MIA 1-0 591 0 17 1 16/17 17 ARK 1-0 554 0 23 6 17/23 18 WIS 1-0 495 0 20 2 18/20 19 FLA 1-0 469 0 NR 18 19/NR 20 UK 1-0 421 0 21 1 20/21 21 WAKE 1-0 353 0 19 -2 19/21 22 TEX 1-0 351 0 18 -4 18/22 23 MISS 1-0 292 0 24 1 23/24 24 ORE 0-1 206 0 12 -12 12/24 25 BYU 1-0 170 0 NR 4 25/NR

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Cincinnati; No. 25 Houston

Others Receiving Votes

Tennessee 143; Penn State 138; Houston 137; Cincinnati 61; Iowa 44; Mississippi State 34; Florida State 33; Central Florida 23; Fresno State 21; Air Force 18; Auburn 15; Texas Christian 7; UCLA 6; South Carolina 6; Utah State 5; Minnesota 5; Syracuse 4; Oregon State 3; UL Lafayette 1; Texas Tech 1; Northwestern 1; North Carolina 1

