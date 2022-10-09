No movement for Clemson in the latest USA Today Sports Coaches Poll

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers hit the road in Week 6, taking down Boston College 31-3 at Alumni Stadium in Boston.

The latest USA Today Sports Coaches Poll was released today, with Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) staying put as the No.5 ranked team in the country. Even after coming off two top-25 wins and then putting together a dominant showing

in-conference on the road, Clemson still sits behind No.4 Michigan.

The top 5 on the poll remained the same, with Alabama at No. 1, Georgia at No. 2, Ohio State at No. 3, and Michigan at No. 4, followed up by Swinney’s No.5 ranked Clemson. Though the Tigers have had a more impressive start to their season than Michigan, Clemson is still on the outside of the top 4 looking in.

The rest of the ACC is well represented, with five total ACC teams making appearances in the top 25.

A look at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Alabama 6-0 1,540 (35) – 2 Georgia 6-0 1,516 (18) – 3 Ohio State 6-0 1,477 (10) – 4 Michigan 6-0 1,354 – 5 Clemson 6-0 1,328 – 6 Southern California 6-0 1,219 – 7 Oklahoma State 5-0 1,197 – 8 Tennessee 5-0 1,168 – 9 Ole Miss 6-0 1,075 – 10 Penn State 5-0 992 – 11 Oregon 4-1 885 +1 12 UCLA 6-0 815 +7 13 NC State 5-1 808 +1 14 Wake Forest 5-1 776 +1 15 TCU 5-0 765 +3 16 Kansas State 5-1 539 +4 17 Mississippi State 5-1 533 +6 18 Syracuse 5-0 424 +3 19 Utah 4-2 364 -8 20 Kansas 5-1 290 -3 21 Cincinatti 5-1 248 +5 22 Kentucky 4-2 219 -9 23 Baylor 3-2 210 -1 24 Texas 4-2 155 +10 25 North Carolina 5-1 99 +15

Schools dropped out:

No. 16 Brigham Young; No. 24 Washington; No. 25 Arkansas.

Others receiving votes:

Brigham Young 82; Illinois 77; James Madison 70; Coastal Carolina 55; Florida 52; Tulane 32; South Carolina 21; Minnesota 14; Notre Dame 13; Central Florida 10; Maryland 8; Washington State 7; Washington 7; Texas A&M 7; Purdue 7; Louisiana State 5; Liberty 5; Florida State 4; Pittsburgh 2; San Jose State 1.

Story continues

List

Five takeaways from Clemson's dominant win over Boston College

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire