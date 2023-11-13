No movement atop the US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 11

Texas stays put at No. 7 in the US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 11.

The Longhorns are coming off another scare, defeating TCU 29-26 on Saturday. The week prior, Texas barely escaped with an overtime win over Kansas State.

At the end of the day, Texas is winning football games. It needs to continue to do so in order to reach the Big 12 Championship game and potentially the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma State, Kansas State, and Oklahoma are the three other Big 12 programs to be ranked heading into Week 12 action.

Here’s a look at the full Coaches Poll.

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Kansas; No. 25 Fresno State;

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas 90; Liberty 79; SMU 27; UNLV 24; Toledo 16; North Carolina State 16; USC 7; Fresno State 6; Troy 5; Air Force 5; Memphis 1.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire