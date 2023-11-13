Advertisement

No movement atop the US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 11

Cami Griffin
·2 min read

Texas stays put at No. 7 in the US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 11.

The Longhorns are coming off another scare, defeating TCU 29-26 on Saturday. The week prior, Texas barely escaped with an overtime win over Kansas State.

At the end of the day, Texas is winning football games. It needs to continue to do so in order to reach the Big 12 Championship game and potentially the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma State, Kansas State, and Oklahoma are the three other Big 12 programs to be ranked heading into Week 12 action.

Here’s a look at the full Coaches Poll.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

10-0

1,591 (58)

2

Michigan

10-0

1,479 (3)

3

Ohio State

10-0

1,467 (3)

4

Florida State

10-0

1,428

5

Washington

10-0

1,358

6

Oregon

9-1

1,256

7

Texas

9-1

1,207

8

Alabama

9-1

1,197

9

Louisville

9-1

1,042

+2

10

Oregon State

8-2

945

+3

11

Missouri

8-2

937

+4

12

Penn State

8-2

890

-3

13

Oklahoma

8-2

817

+3

14

Ole Miss

8-2

815

-4

15

LSU

7-3

667

+4

16

Utah

7-3

531

-2

17

Tulane

9-1

434

+3

18

Notre Dame

7-3

424

+4

19

Tennessee

7-3

401

-7

20

North Carolina

8-2

387

+3

21

James Madison

10-0

343

22

Arizona

7-3

295

+2

23

Iowa

8-2

252

+4

24

Kansas State

7-3

216

+5

25

Oklahoma State

7-3

145

-4

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Kansas; No. 25 Fresno State;

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas 90; Liberty 79; SMU 27; UNLV 24; Toledo 16; North Carolina State 16; USC 7; Fresno State 6; Troy 5; Air Force 5; Memphis 1.

