No movement among top 7 in second College Football Playoff rankings

Iowa State broke into the top 10 and Oklahoma State rose eight spots up to No. 15, but there wasn’t much else movement in the second College Football Playoff Selection Committee’s Top 25 that were released Tuesday evening.

Each of the top seven teams remained in place from the previous week, with Georgia moving up one spot to No. 8 while Northwestern fell to No. 14 following an upset loss to Michigan State. Big losses knocked off Texas (previously No. 17) and Auburn (No. 22) from the ranking entirely; they were replaced by Washington (No. 22) and Louisiana (No. 25).

Here is the full CFP Top 25 Ranking for Week 14:

1. Alabama (8-0)

2. Notre Dame (9-0)

3. Clemson (8-1)

4. Ohio State (4-0)

5. Texas A&M (6-1)

6. Florida (7-1)

7. Cincinnati (8-0)

8. Georgia (6-2)

9. Iowa State (7-2)

10. Miami (7-1)

11. Oklahoma (6-2)

12. Indiana (5-1)

13. BYU (9-0)

14. Northwestern (5-1)

15. Oklahoma State (6-2)

16. Wisconsin (2-1)

17. North Carolina (6-3)

18. Coastal Carolina (9-0)

19. Iowa (4-2)

20. USC (3-0)

21. Marshall (7-0)

22. Washington (3-0)

23. Oregon (3-1)

24. Tulsa (5-1)

25. Louisiana (8-1)