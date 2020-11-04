No more positive COVID-19 tests for Ravens on Wednesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens didn’t have any further positive tests Wednesday, reports said, and are expecting to play their game Sunday against the Colts as scheduled.

No new positive test results for Ravens, Packers, Cowboys, Bears or Lions, source says. No results available yet for Broncos. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) November 4, 2020

At his weekly Wednesday press conference, coach John Harbaugh said he hasn’t heard anything as it relates to a postponement for Sunday’s game in Indianapolis as the team prepares for a strange and unique week of practice. As of now, only cornerback Marlon Humphrey has tested positive for COVID-19 on the Ravens.

Harbaugh added he hasn’t heard anything about how Humphrey is feeling, or if he’s symptomatic. Humphrey tested positive Monday morning.

On Tuesday, seven players were put on the COVID-19/reserve list after they were listed as “high-risk” close contacts of Humphrey. Of those seven players, all are defensive players including starters Matthew Judon, Patrick Queen and DeShon Elliott.

Per the #Ravens website, the list of moves today: pic.twitter.com/2GVh0izjGl — Andrew Gillis (@Andrew_Gillis70) November 3, 2020

None of those players will be able to practice this week. But, if no positive tests are returned, they will be cleared in time to play Sunday’s game.

“It really won’t be any different at all,” Harbaugh said. “Same number of reps, same concepts, we’ll just move guys around to different spots, create some opportunities for a few younger guys and then also the way we organize our defense for some guys to play some different spots. You look at it as an opportunity to create versatility within your defense.”

Once the seven players are cleared — and the Ravens aren’t out of the woods yet as it relates to potential positive tests — they will be able to travel with the team Saturday. They’ll be cleared and in the building on Saturday morning, Harbaugh said.

“Guys are fired up,” Harbaugh said. “People are excited for their opportunities. Nobody wants to see somebody get hurt, or whatever the case may be, but it’s always an opportunity for the next man to go in there and play great. That’s what guys work hard for, their opportunity.”