No more 'impostor syndrome' - Jones on Glasgow's mindset shift

Huw Jones is aiming to make amends for Glasgow's Challenge Cup capitulation when they face the Bulls in the URC final on Saturday [Getty Images]

Huw Jones believes Glasgow have become "a lot more mature" since last season's Challenge Cup final defeat by Toulon as they look to secure URC glory this weekend.

The Warriors failed to do themselves justice in a 49-13 Challenge Cup loss, but Jones insists the mindset has changed dramatically as they bid to upset the Bulls in Pretoria.

"Last season in our Challenge Cup final, Toulon scored pretty early on and we pretty much collapsed," centre Jones told the BBC's Rugby Union Weekly Podcast. "We fell apart and they managed to pile the points on.

"We've changed a lot since then. We've become more mature, we're better in those pressure moments and we seem to have more control."

Glasgow had to show that control against Munster in a tight, and at times nervy, semi-final win at Thomond Park last Saturday.

"It's about sticking to what we've done from day one of pre-season," added Jones. "We've had a plan that's worked really well throughout the season. In the play-offs, we've stuck to that and not changed a lot.

"There have been times in big games where we've gone behind. The difference this season for us - and why we've managed to get to this final - is we've reacted much better. As a team, we've become a lot more mature in those situations.

"That imposter syndrome set in last year in that final. We were playing against a team full of stars, they scored early on and maybe our heads just went. We maybe didn't think we could win and things went from bad to worse.

"We made so many errors and had we been on it, it would have been a lot closer. We just didn't play well at all. It's different this year, there's a different mindset in the group. We've got more belief."