No more excuses in a make-or-break 2023 season for Mac Jones

Everyone hears about how important the second year for a young quarterback is, and how that can ultimately make or break a career.

The New England Patriots seemingly did everything they could to set Mac Jones up to fail in 2022. They never named an offensive coordinator, and they allowed first-time offensive play-caller, Matt Patricia, along with Joe Judge, to handle the development of Jones.

The second-year quarterback is not completely off the hook, and he certainly could have been better. But the foundation was clearly ready to crumble before he took his first snap of the season.

And it surely did.

The sun would shine again, when the Patriots announced they were looking for an official offensive coordinator. That’s when Bill O’Brien decided to step back into the role of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the team. Suddenly, everything in the football world seemed okay again after a disastrous 2022 season.

The Patriots have already started to shape the offensive coaching tree by adding Will Lawing and Adrian Klemm, who have yet to officially be named position coaches. Many believe Lawing will take over for Nick Caley coaching the tight ends, and Klemm will take over for Patricia coaching the offensive line.

But what makes 2023 more important than ever is not because this is Jones’ do-over Year 2. No, he doesn’t get that, and quite frankly, no one should. What happened in 2022 can’t be erased.

Next season is important because it’s a make-or-break year for the former first-round draft pick, and there will be no more excuses.

“Mac needs better coaching.”

Check.

“Mac needs a better supporting cast.”

Check.

Jones had a worse skilled group in 2021, and he played better. How about we take this for face value and admit this year is all on Jones?

The Patriots will still need to do what other teams do for their third-year quarterbacks like the Bills did to get Stefon Diggs ahead of Josh Allen’s third year, or how the Eagles went and added A.J. Brown ahead of Jalen Hurt’s third year.

Story continues

If the Patriots can add someone of that caliber, the pressure is really on. But even if there aren’t any true game-changers available, the Patriots, with obvious offensive tackle upgrades looming, would have done all they could to support their young quarterback.

Jones has had premiere talent at almost every level of competition he has played, but even the 2022 improvements were overshadowed by the ineptitude of the coaching structure. In 2023, with virtually the same roster, Jones will need to improve.

What makes this year important is simple roster building. After the 2023 season, the Patriots will have to make a decision on Jones’ fifth-year option for 2025.

If he ultimately looks like he did in 2021, I think they gladly pick up the option, call the previous a wash, and attempt to build around him. They could even consider looking to extend him long-term, if they feel that he is their franchise quarterback.

But if 2022 was more on Jones than coaching or personnel and he struggles again, the Patriots could be looking towards the 2024 offseason to find the next guy, whether through free agency, trade, or taking another stab at a first-round quarterback.

The 2023 season will be important for everyone—Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft, Jonathan Kraft and Mac Jones. If they can erase the stink from 2022 and develop Jones further, the Patriots can finally have the peace of knowing they’ve found their guy and shift focus towards other needs with the most important position on the field settled.

More Patriots Analysis!

Podcast: Tom Brady's retirement and the unknown future of Matt Patricia Matt Patricia is the perfect fall guy for Bill Belichick's disastrous 2022 season Patriots get Mel Kiper's top-ranked cornerback in recent mock draft

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire