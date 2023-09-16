No more Deion Sanders, but Jackson State should offer Texas State plenty of challenges

Texas State coach G.J. Kinne will make his home coaching debut Saturday when the Bobcats host Jackson State.

SAN MARCOS — Coming off a loss on the road, Texas State is favored for the first time this season in its home opener Saturday against Jackson State. But even as the favorite, Texas State coach G.J. Kinne isn’t underestimating the Tigers, who have won 18 Southwestern Athletic Conference championships, including the past two.

“They are used to winning,” Kinne said. “It’s a winning culture over there. They are used to going in there. They are not going to be afraid of us or anything like that. We’ve got to come out and execute at a high level and play well to win.”

The last two SWAC championships were won under former head coach Deion Sanders, who left for Colorado and took nine Tigers with him, including his two sons — quarterback Shedeur and safety Shilo — and two-way athlete Travis Hunter, the nation's top-rated recruit for the 2022 class.

Overall, Jackson State (2-1) lost 24 players to the transfer portal after Sanders left, leaving the cupboard bare for new coach T.C. Taylor, who was the Tigers' offensive coordinator during the past two SWAC championship seasons. He has overhauled the roster with 70 new players and was able to make up some ground in the portal.

Virginia Tech quarterback Jason Brown (622 passing yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions), Arkansas Pine-Bluff linebacker Issac Peppers (leading tackler with 22), and Wofford transfers Irv Mulligan (the team's leading rusher with 291 yards) and Jaheem Hazel (a cornerback with two blocked field goals and a pick) have been key contributors for the Tigers.

“I think they are really talented; they are really well-coached,” Kinne said. “Their offense sticks out to me. Very similar to us — up-tempo, they like to establish the run, but they’ll take what the defense gives them, and they can throw the ball. (Brown) is really talented. They’ve got some really talented receivers, and their running back is good.”

It’s not all transfers for the Tigers as returning receiver Rico Powers has become a deep threat for Brown with 11 catches for 290 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 26.3 yards per catch.

The Tigers' defense is second in the SWAC in sacks with nine, thanks in part to three returners on the line: Devonta Davis, Jeremiah Williams and Antonio Doyle, a Texas A&M transfer in his second season with the Tigers.

“Their defensive line sticks out to me,” Kinne said. “They are aggressive. Had a bunch of sacks last week, and they aren’t afraid of man coverage. It’s going to be a big-time challenge.”

Texas State (1-1) underwent similar changes, bringing in 71 new players, but the difference is most were scholarship additions for the Bobcats (53). FBS programs are allotted 85 scholarships, while FCS programs such as Jackson State's are allowed to field only 63.

The difference was apparent to Taylor when scouting the Bobcats, as he summed up his evaluation in one word: “Big.”

“They got some size down there on the offensive line and the defensive line,” Taylor said. “A very active, well-coached football team. (Starting quarterback TJ Finley) has played in the SEC. He’s been around, played some snaps and has some size. They can do it. Play with some tempo on offense, but it seems like they want to run the football and take some shots over the top. That’s what I’m seeing offensively.”

For a team of athletes aspiring to compete at the next level, this game is as good a chance as any for the Tigers to prove they belong, Taylor said.

“(Texas State) plays with great leverage and effort each and every play,” Taylor said. “You look at the Baylor game and you see why they beat Baylor — they just played harder than that football team did."

Against UTSA, "they played this last weekend and matched them tick for tack. It’s going to be a challenging week, but I’m looking forward to it. I told my guys, ‘If you have aspirations to play at the next level, want to play against these FBS opponents, these are the guys you have to get up for and be ready to go,’ ” Taylor said.

Saturday's game

Jackson State (2-1) at Texas State (1-1), 7:30 p.m., Bobcat Stadium, ESPN+

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas State football prepares for home opener against Jackson State