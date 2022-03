Motley Fool

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) have dropped 2.1% and 3.2%, respectively, over the past 24 hours as of 11 a.m. ET. Dogecoin is doing what it does best, providing a high-volatility vehicle for investors to trade short-term market movements. Convex Finance (CRYPTO: CVX) has seen a larger drop of 4.4% over the same time frame, driven by what appears to be profit taking, following a rather dramatic rise over the past couple weeks.