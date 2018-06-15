No more 3-pointers for Draymond? Steve Kerr's mom: 'I'm no basketball aficionado, but...'

In Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals, Draymond Green went 0-for-2 from 3-point range.

Steve Kerr's mother, Ann, watched the game at her home in Los Angeles.

How do we know that? Because Charles Bethea of The New Yorker was with her.

One thing she observed and said out loud:

"I'm no basketball aficionado, but Draymond shouldn't be taking those three-pointers."

Why are you reading about this right now?

Well, because her comment is funny when you think about what transpired at halftime of the Warriors' game in Oklahoma City on on Feb. 27, 2016.

In case you forgot -- Steve Kerr and Draymond nearly got into a physical altercation.

ESPN's Lisa Salters reported that Draymond said:

"I am not a robot! I know I can play! You have me messed up right now! If you don't want me to shoot, I won't shoot the rest of the game!"

When Luke Walton was the Warriors' coach for the first 43 games of the 2015-16 season, Draymond shot 41.4 percent from deep.

Kerr returned on Jan. 22.

Over his next 15 games, Draymond shot 29.2 percent from deep.

Are we insinuating that Steve and Ann Kerr have talked about Draymond's 3-point shooting?

Of course not.

Have a great weekend!

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller