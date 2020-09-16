No Mohamed Sanu for Dwayne Haskins as 49ers sign the free agent WR

No Sanu for Haskins as 49ers sign the free agent WR originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The San Francisco 49ers' injury-plagued receiving corps received a boost Tuesday when veteran wideout Mohamed Sanu inked a one-year deal after being cut by the New England Patriots just before the start of the 2020 season.

Sanu, 31, will reunite with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was the receiver’s offensive coordinator on the Atlanta Falcons in 2016. Another former employer of Shanahan, the Washington Football Team, could’ve used some help in the wide receiver room and quarterback Dwayne Haskins has spoken highly of Sanu — particularly as a mentor — in the past.

But Sanu ultimately landed in San Francisco, where the 49ers played Week 1 with breakout candidate Deebo Samuel (foot) on Injured Reserve and rookie Brandon Aiyuk sidelined with a hamstring injury. To make matters worse, star tight end George Kittle suffered a knee sprain and is considered week-to-week moving forward.

Despite the injuries, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns in the 49ers’ 24-20 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. His top receiver was running back Raheem Mostert, who racked up four catches for 95 yards and a touchdown.

San Francisco will take on the New York Jets in Week 2.