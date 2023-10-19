Make no mistake, Freddie Steward is the right player to defuse the Springboks

Freddie Steward is widely regarded as the best player in world rugby under the high ball - AFP/Geoff Caddick

The quandary was enough to have even Rassie Erasmus guessing. Should England start Marcus Smith or Freddie Steward at full-back?

“Guessing their team, it’s interesting – will Marcus or Freddie play?” the South Africa rugby director teasingly said on Tuesday. “Marcus has the massive X-factor while Freddie is unbelievable under the high ball.”

Both things at times have been true, but one senses that Erasmus would have preferred England to have plumped for the 5ft 9in and 12st 12lb Smith as their last line of attack rather than the 6ft 5in and 16st 5lb Steward.

Borthwick has refused to take the bait, and it seems a head injury to Smith following the quarter-final victory over Fiji made the decision a simple one anyway.

Yet Steward’s return, following his quarter-final omission, only the second England match he had missed since his debut in July 2021, has assumed far more importance than Erasmus might appreciate.

Firstly, and most obviously, Steward’s size and aerial ability will enable England to counter the Springboks’ kicking threat. This was an area where they were able to hit France hard – their opening tries by Kurt-Lee Arendse and Damian de Allende both came from winning aerial battles from kicks by Cobus Reinach and Manie Libbok.

But if England will miss Smith’s ability as a second playmaker and his dancing feet at full-back, Steward can offer England an edge in attack if they are able to exploit his height and aerial ability, not just in winning contestable kicks, but also if Owen Farrell can challenge the Springboks’ blitz defence with chips into space.

Marcus Smith's injury means the decision as to who to play at full-back was easy for Steve Borthwick - Getty Images/Paul Harding

Elliot Daly was England’s full-back in the 2019 final defeat by South Africa in Japan and, significantly, the Saracens utility player, who will start on the wing at Stade de France on Saturday, will have a completely different role, but one that is now critical to Farrell.

Borthwick’s decision to axe the George Ford/Farrell axis after the Samoa match has challenged him to find a foil for the England captain in terms of a second playmaker in the back line.

At Saracens, Farrell has the benefit of both Daly and Alex Goode backing him up as second distributors. Now Daly’s role will be to come off the wing and supplement England’s attacking options. Daly, who had his best game against Fiji after a subdued start to the tournament, seems likely to be handed the keys to be England’s second No 10.

“We definitely have to get connections in that back line, so who is going to connect to 10?” Richard Wigglesworth, England’s attack coach, said. “Daly is another guy that connects really well to Farrell, so we know we need to make sure that, as ever, there is a balance right there for us, and what that looks like this week might be different from last week in terms of what the opposition pose and what we want to do with the ball.”

Elliot Daly will provide England with another playmaker, this time from the wing - AP/Laurent Cipriani

The question about how Steward responds to being dropped is also key. At 22, this is the biggest game of his life. He has emerged as a club player first under Borthwick at Leicester and is not the type of character who will have sulked by his omission against Fiji.

“This is where our influence, our help, our guidance sits with the guys who don’t play, how we can help them get better, make them feel part of it,” said Kevin Sinfield, England’s defence coach, who was also formerly at Leicester with Borthwick.

“I have worked with Fred for some time now and thankfully I have not had to have too many of these conversations where you are trying to pick him up. Clearly, he is disappointed, as anybody would be missing out on a quarter-final, but he has responded as we would have expected him to.

“He is a great lad, you know what he is about, he works incredibly hard at his game, he cares and he is an unbelievable full-back, too. I think we are in a pretty fortunate position where we have three world-class 10s and two world-class full-backs. When we came in, we picked our 33 and we lost Anthony Watson. He was going to give us some cover at 15. I have mentioned internal competition before and we need it to keep driving it inside the group, and we have got that at full-back.

“It is fair to say as well that our team has changed every game throughout the World Cup and Steve is very specific in when he selects the team, he does it in the knowledge he thinks it will give us the best chance of winning that game. Just because Fred wasn’t selected last week doesn’t mean he does anything wrong, he has actually done a lot of great things and a lot of things right, but Steve and the coaching team thought it was the right thing to go with Marcus.”

