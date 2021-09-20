‘No missed assignments’: Ravens offensive line earns high marks in bounce-back game | NOTES

A week after the Ravens opened the season with porous pass protection and a bitter loss to the Raiders, their offensive line entered Sunday night in worse health, with less flexibility and under more pressure.

It didn’t matter. In a 36-35 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Ravens’ front helped keep quarterback Lamar Jackson upright, allowing just one sack, and paved the way for a 251-yard rushing game.

“I thought they played really well together,” coach John Harbaugh said at his news conference Monday. “Really, no missed assignments. Communication was so good. Physicality was there. The game plan was really good. We had all kinds of different types of protections we were rolling through to take care of their blitzes that [Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve] Spagnuolo does, so they played really well together.”

With left tackle Ronnie Stanley sidelined by an ankle injury, Alejandro Villanueva moved over from the right side. After struggling with his pass blocking in a Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, he finished Sunday’s game as the Ravens’ highest-rated player, according to Pro Football Focus.

“He played well,” Harbaugh said. “The experience is a big part of it, for sure. He’s played that position, and I’m sure it helped him a lot. He was on the side he’s used to playing. It’s not easy to go to the other side. I don’t doubt that he could play on the right side very effectively. It’s just time on task. But that was a tough assignment; the two pass rushers they have [Chris Jones and Frank Clark] are really good.”

Harbaugh said Patrick Mekari, making his first start out wide since his college days, also played “really well” at right tackle.

Inside, with guard Tyre Phillips on injured reserve recovering from a knee injury, the Ravens gave both Ben Powers and rookie Ben Cleveland a chance at left guard. Powers played 44 snaps, while Cleveland played 32, including every snap in the Ravens’ two fourth-quarter touchdown drives.

“He did really well,” Harbaugh said of Cleveland, the third-round pick who was inactive for Week 1. “He stepped up in a game. You never know until a guy gets in a game and plays his first game, and he was very solid out there. Had a couple of really powerful, physical blocks, and his technique is still ... young, technique-wise when you watch him. But that’s only going to get better, too.”

Harbaugh said he expects Powers and Cleveland to continue their timeshare. “They both played really well. So, yeah, they should both play going forward. We’ll see where it takes us.”

Extra points