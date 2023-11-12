No miracles needed: Braxton Plunk powers Mount Union football past Baldwin Wallace

ALLIANCE — There were no miracles needed this year for the University of Mount Union football team against Baldwin Wallace.

The golden arm of Purple Raider senior quarterback Braxton Plunk made sure of that. Plunk tossed four touchdown passes to lead the Mount Union to a 41-17 victory over Baldwin Wallace.

"He was dialed in today," Mount Union tight end Chase Lawson said. "He's always dialed in. It was another example of why we feel like he is one of the best quarterbacks in Division III."

Mount Union quarterback Braxton Plunk looks down field during against Baldwin Wallace, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Kehres Stadium.

There was far less drama Saturday than a year ago in Berea when these teams last met. Wayne Ruby Jr. made an incredible TD catch off a pass that deflected off the helmet of a Yellow Jacket defender with no time on the clock to give the Purple Raiders a 23-21 win last year.

Oddly enough, a Hail Mary was still completed in one of the few bright spots of the day for Baldwin Wallace. Darius Stokes, a GlenOak High School grad, caught a 42-yard pass from senior quarterback Joey Marousek with no time on the clock in the second quarter to cut the Purple Raider lead to 24-10 at halftime.

Baldwin Wallace's Darius Stokes (7) catches a touchdown pass on a Hail Mary throw to end the first half at Mount Union, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

"I don't know what it is with this particular game and Hail Marys," Mount Union head coach Geoff Dartt said. "We've seen some silly stuff the past couple of years with those now. They got one on us this time. It was something our defense was not happy about giving up and got them fired up for the second half."

It showed. The Purple Raider defense had a big day. Mount Union sacked Baldwin Wallace quarterbacks four times and forced three interceptions. Marousek was shaken up twice over the course of game, forcing Derk Hutchison (Malvern) into action for the Yellow Jackets over short stretches. Purple Raider interceptions were made by Josh Jones, John Roland and Ian Sexton.

Mount Union defender Mason McMillen, left, stops Baldwin Wallace quarterback Joey Marusek, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Kehres Stadium.

It was a special pick for Jones. He moved into a tie for ninth-place in school history in career interceptions. He has 14 total, including six this season.

"It's just a blessing to be mentioned alongside a lot of the great defensive backs that have come through here," Jones said.

Plunk and the Mount Union offense took advantage of the turnovers generated by the defense to light up the scoreboard. Plunk threw two touchdowns to Ruby, one to Lawson and one to Tyrell Sanders. Plunk was 34-of-47 passing for 309 yards with no interceptions.

Mount Union's Tyrell Sanders, left, reaches for a pass while Baldwin Wallace's Marque Vereen defends, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Kehres Stadium.

Lawson had a personal season-high with eight catches for 75 yards. He also happens to be Plunk's cousin.

"He's a great kid," Dartt said. "I say this respectfully, but when you just look at Chase, he doesn't look like much. When you put the film on, you really start to see how much he actually produces. Especially as a blocker. With he and Braxton being cousins you can also tell they have a special connection. He did a great job running after the catch today. I'm happy for him."

Mount Union's Chase Lawson scores a touchdown vs. Baldwin Wallace, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Kehres Stadium.

Running back Tyler Echeverry sealed the game for Mount Union with a 29-yard TD run with 5:59 to play. Echeverry ran for 114 yards on 15 carries. It was his first 100-yard rushing game this season and just the second of his career.

"I feel awesome right now," Echeverry said. "It was a great game. That's taking nothing away from (fellow running backs) Deandre (Parker) or Darnell (Williams). We are always pulling for each other. I was the beneficiary of some great blocking today. Wayne (Ruby Jr.) had a big pancake block on the outside on my touchdown run. The line also did an incredible job."

Mount Union's Tyler Echeverry runs for a touchdown against Baldwin Wallace, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Kehres Stadium.

Mount Union wraps up the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record, including 9-0 in the Ohio Athletic Conference. It is the 32nd undefeated regular season in school history. The Purple Raiders had already clinched the OAC's automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Playoffs. But the 28th consecutive win over Baldwin Wallace likely guarantees Mount Union a home game next week in the opening round of the postseason.

The Purple Raiders find out for sure at 5 p.m. Sunday during the "2023 NCAA DIII Football Championship Selection Show" streaming at ncaa.com.

The Mount Union football team huddles during a game vs. Baldwin Wallace, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Kehres Stadium.

"We achieved all of our goals in the regular season," Dartt said. "Now we have an opportunity to go out and chase a national championship. It's a game-by-game and a week-by-week proposition once you get to this point. We are looking forward to it."

