From no minutes to garbage time minutes to 'it was a big night for Quinn' Cook

In Game 1 vs the Pelicans, Quinn Cook played meaningful minutes.

He recorded 11 points, three rebounds and three assists.

When Steph Curry returned in Game 2, it resulted in a DNP for Cook.

In Game 3, Cook only got action in "garbage time."

In Game 4, it was a totally different story.

Cook checked in for Klay Thompson with 2:58 left in the first quarter. And about a minute later, he made a very difficult floater to give the Warriors a 33-15 lead.

Through three quarters, he scored 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting.

"I went with Nick the first two games because of the matchup," Steve Kerr told reporters after the game. "I wanted to get more size in the starting lineup. I knew we were gonna be switching a lot, and we were without Steph.

"With Steph back, it changes the rotation, it changes the matchups. The matchup's better for Quinn coming off the bench. He was fantastic. He made some big shots for the us in the first half and settles us down offensively.

"It was a big night for Quinn. He played an important role."

