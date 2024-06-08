No Milan discount on De Ketelaere as Atalanta ready deal

Milan will not give Atalanta any discounts on Charles De Ketelaere and a final deal is expected to be closed in the coming days.

The 23-year-old Belgian forward joined la Dea on a loan deal with a buy option attached last summer following his troubled debut season with the Rossoneri, and he found far more success under Gian Piero Gasperini, proving himself in the Italian topflight.

De Ketelaere scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists across 50 appearances for Atalanta this season, playing a key role in their Europa League triumph, and the Bergamo outfit were hoping to secure a discount to make his stay permanent.

No De Ketelaere discount

Calciomercato.com details how Milan made it clear that they wouldn’t be willing to offer any discounts on De Ketelaere, so Atalanta are now preparing to finalise a deal for the Belgian forward.

La Dea will pay the Rossoneri €3m for the loan, €22m fixed plus €2m in add-ons for his signature and a 10% future resale clause will also be included. The plan is to close out the transfer by June 14th.