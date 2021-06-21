No Miami Dolphins included in PFF’s 25 under 25 list for 2021

The Miami Dolphins’ current roster is one filled with young talent. Just how high their stars will rise is still up for debate, as the influx in new blood into the Dolphins’ organization is still only in its infancy. Miami has added a plethora of rookies over the last two offseasons — and while the hope runs high that those players will go on to achieve great things, there is still much uncertainty in their current forecast as NFL players.

So it should not come as too much of a surprise that when Pro Football Focus assembled their list of the 25 best players in the NFL under 25 for the 2021 season, the Dolphins have no representation on the list.

Miami has no shortage of talents who could make the jump into next year’s list if their respective 2021 seasons go off with a bang, but as of right now Miami has sky high potential but little tangible production to warrant talent with a place on the list. They’re in good company, however. The reigning AFC East champion Buffalo Bills have no representation on PFF’s list either; while both the Jets (Quinnen Williams and Mekhi Becton) and Patriots (Michael Onwenu and Isaiah Wynn) each have two.

If you were looking for Dolphins players to make the list, you’d probably be best off starting with nose tackle Raekwon Davis, who is 23 years old and was a standout in the middle of the Dolphins’ defense in 2020. Should Davis produce a repeat performance in 2021, he’ll be able to lay claim to a spot on next year’s group. 2021 rookies Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips, along with rookie safety Jevon Holland, will each have the opportunity to rise to the occasion and claim a spot based on their expected roles for Miami this upcoming season.

And, of course, 2020 rookie picks in Tua Tagovailoa, Robert Hunt and Austin Jackon are for certain faced with big opportunities this season. If they’re up for the challenge, they’d be up for consideration as well.