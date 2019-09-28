No Messi, no problem! Barcelona hit European goal high without injured skipper

Even without Lionel Messi, Barcelona are still setting the standard when it comes to the art of goalscoring in European football.

Through seven games in the 2019-20 campaign, the Liga champions have seen 10 different players find the target.

Junior Firpo got in on the act in the club’s most recent outing, as he hit the net in a meeting with Getafe.

The highly-rated full-back doubled Barca’s advantage on the day after Luis Suarez had opened the scoring.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen provided the assist for the breakthrough effort, with Ernesto Valverde seeing important contributions made from across the field.

Barca have found the going a little tough without Messi, as the mercurial Argentine nurses his way through an untimely injury.

The Camp Nou giants have, however, shown that inspiration can be found in other areas.

Valverde will be hoping that everybody continues to chip in for Barca this season.

Suarez remains a key figure for the Blaugrana and now has three league goals to his name in 2019-20.

Antoine Griezmann will be hoping to offer more over the coming weeks, with the France international yet to show his true colours in new surroundings.

It could be that regular run outs for Messi help to get the World Cup winner back on track.

Barca will also be hoping to see 16-year-old sensation Ansu Fati maintain his meteoric rise to prominence.

He has joined Messi on the sidelines at present, and may be called upon for Under-17 World Cup duty by Spain, but there is the promise of plenty more to come from him.

For now, Barca can take heart from the fact that they are upwardly mobile once more and spreading the goals around.

Given the free-scoring rivals that exist across the continent, it is some achievement to have topped them all in the goal-getting stakes.

It will also be welcome relief to many of those at Camp Nou to see the burden being lifted slightly off Messi, with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner needing others to chip in alongside him if ultimate targets at home and abroad are to be hit.