'No mental issues' before Sharks quarter-final - Everitt

Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt says everyone at the club recognises the significance of Saturday's Challenge Cup quarter-final away to Sharks.

Everitt's side suffered a 23-13 defeat in Durban when the sides met in league action two weeks ago, following a heavy loss to Stormers the week before, but he but he doesn't think that will have a bearing on proceedings when they return to South Africa.

"I don’t think the guys would have any mental issues around going out to Durban to beat Sharks, especially with the magnitude of this competition,” Everitt said.

"I said to the team through the week that we’ve got to believe we can win away from home, and we’ve had good wins away from home this season, but we all know important this one is.

"Our emphasis post the [league] game was that we can prepare well and do everything right on the training field but it’s the individual stuff that needs to take care of itself.

"That’s probably what let us down against Sharks and Stormers, more so than the team collectively."