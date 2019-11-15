No Matthew Stafford this week for the Lions

The Lions will be without quarterback Matthew Stafford again this week.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Lions coach Matt Patricia ruled Stafford out this week because of a back injury.

Asked if there was a scenario in which Stafford played Sunday against the Cowboys, Patricia replied: “Not this Sunday, no.”

Stafford practiced last week, but the team said tests performed last Friday made it clear he wouldn’t be able to play.

That means Jeff Driskel will make his second straight start, after Stafford had started the previous 136 games for the Lions.