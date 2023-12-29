No matter where Taulia Tagovailoa ends up, remember his time at Maryland as nothing but a success | ANALYSIS

Imagine just a few years ago telling a Maryland football fan that the Big Ten’s all-time leading passer would be a Terp.

This is, after all, the program that has become somewhat of a punchline for its revolving door at the position. With the notable exceptions of Boomer Esiason, Scott Milanovich and Scott McBrien, there are few success stories among the 76 players who have attempted at least 13 passes for the Terps. And who could forget converted linebacker Shawn Petty taking snaps under center a decade ago.

Then came the arrival of a heralded transfer Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of one of the most successful college quarterbacks ever and a tantalizing prospect in his own right. After one season at Alabama as his brother’s backup, he chose to leave legendary coach Nick Saban and follow his former offensive coordinator Mike Locksley to College Park.

While Maryland did not seriously contend for a Big Ten title nor knock off one of the conference’s premier brands — with the exception of a blowout win over Penn State during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season — with Tagovailoa as the starting quarterback, his four seasons with the Terps should not be considered anything other than a success. He owns almost every Maryland passing record, including yards (11,256), touchdowns (76), career completion percentage (.671) and career 300-yard games (15).

Were there regrets and disappointments along the way? Of course. But three straight bowl game appearances for the first time in 15 years is nothing to scoff at, especially for a program that was still reeling from the aftershocks of offensive lineman Jordan McNair’s death and coach DJ Durkin’s subsequent firing in 2018. The Terps were never ranked, never finished with a winning record in Big Ten play and never beat a ranked conference opponent with Tagovailoa, but success is not always measured on the field.

His decision to opt out of Saturday’s Music City Bowl against Auburn — perhaps the Terps’ biggest postseason matchup in 20 years — understandably rankled some vocal fans on social media, in comment sections and on message boards. This was the culmination of five seasons of hard work to rebuild the program under Locksley, and the team’s star player would not be taking part.

But consider how loyal Tagovailoa has been, and why choosing not to play makes so much sense for his future. Tagovailoa himself said before the season that a Southeastern Conference school offered him $1.5 million to transfer. He stayed, was named second-team All-Big Ten for the second straight season and set the conference’s all-time passing record in a resounding win over Rutgers in the regular-season finale.

Now, a chance to join his brother in the NFL awaits, and perhaps an opportunity to play another college season and reap the rewards of everything that name, image and likeness deals have to offer a player with his experience and pedigree. That kind of earning power doesn’t last long, especially for a 5-foot-11 quarterback who would be facing an uphill battle to make an NFL roster and earn any playing time. An injury in a meaningless exhibition — yes, that’s what bowl games are — could scuttle those plans.

There are rumors Tagovailoa might transfer to the University of Miami if the NCAA grants him an extra season of eligibility, putting him in the same city as his older brother, Tua, the star quarterback of the Dolphins. Think for a moment how incredible that would be for his parents, Galu and Diane, who fly all over the country to see both their sons play every weekend after raising them in Hawaii.

“It’s a blessing. My family is everything,” Tagovailoa said after his mother, father and brother congratulated him on video following his record-setting performance against Rutgers. “It’s an awesome blessing that they support me. They have been there every step of the way.”

Locksley seems to understand this, even though it would sting to see his star pupil leave the nest. Terps players do, too. But that’s just how business is done in this age of college football. Maryland will be welcoming another transfer quarterback, North Carolina State’s MJ Morris, next season. More than 1,000 football players entered the transfer portal when it opened earlier this month. The Heisman Trophy winner and three other finalists started their college careers at different schools.

“For some people around here, I don’t think they’ll understand the impact of what Lia coming to Maryland will have for probably about 10 to 15 years,” Locksley said. “I’ve been around here for a long time where we’ve struggled at quarterback. And we had a guy that played for four years here and had great success.

“Some people think he leaves here kind of an enigma. People love him or hate him. I sure love the kid and what he’s been able to do to elevate Maryland football. He didn’t do it by himself, and I know he gets a lot of credit because of the relationship, but a pretty special kid.”

A pretty special kid. That’s how Tagovailoa should be remembered in College Park, no matter where he ends up next.

Music City Bowl

Maryland vs. Auburn

Saturday, 2 p.m.

At Nashville, Tennessee

TV: ABC

Radio: 105.7 FM

Line: Auburn by 6 1/2