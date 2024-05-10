No matter what happens in the playoffs, the Rise will remember this first season forever

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kathy George saw it all this season with the Grand Rapids Rise but can’t help but wonder where the time went.

“I think it’s really weird we’re already looking at the end of the season because so much has happened. It’s been the good, the bad, the ugly. It’s been all of it,” she said.

Despite the ups and downs, the head coach of the Rise said there’s no time to worry about the downs, especially after they clinched a spot in the inaugural Professional Volleyball Federation playoffs. The team is set to take on the top-seeded Atlanta Vibe on May 15 in Omaha.

“It’s just really rewarding. You kind of go (exhales) and that’s over with. So now, it’s focusing on what we need to do to take care of our bodies, minds and our emotions. Just everything and get refocused to continue to grow and to get to the championships,” she said.

The first-round matchup will pit the two teams against each other with a chance at reaching the finals and winning the first-ever PVF championship. The Rise and Vibe split the regular season series 2-2.

But while George and the rest of the team look forward to the playoffs, it’s still hard for them not to reminisce and remember all of the moments from the season.

“Just the everyday practices, the moments with my teammates and this team. I think they’re so special and so it’s been so fun to interact with them every day,” outside hitter Erika Pritchard said.

“One of my favorite memories is all of our travel trips. We’ve been kind of all over the place and it hasn’t been easy coming home and then leaving again the next day and things like that. But I think it just creates such a special bond being able to room with different people in the hotel and walk around airports together,” outside hitter Shannon Scully said.

“I think one that hits me is the match point the other day against San Diego and Camila (Gomez) comes in,” George said. “Just the excitement that everyone had when they jumped into that huddle together and just the love for each other that you see there. Those kinds of moments just make me very happy to know that it’s so worth it.”

On top of these moments, the players and coaches said they would remember the fans who continued to show up every single game at Van Andel Arena and even to away games across the country.

“It is awesome to see the whole city come and even and actually people are coming three, four hours away. It’s great to hear those stories and to know that people really just want to see professional volleyball from across the state and the region and in particular Grand Rapids,” George said. “We feel very welcomed in this community and have become a part of the community.”

“We would not be here without our fan base and the love and support we get from the community,” Scully said. It’s really special for me to see the younger athletes there because I know I would’ve loved to have when I was younger to be able to know that I could play in the U.S.”

“Every game there’s at least 4,000 fans and they’ve been so loyal and so fun to be in the arena and play for them. I would just say thank you,” Pritchard said.

Fans will have one last opportunity to see the Rise in action at Van Andel Arena this Sunday against the Omaha Supernovas. You can get tickets to the game by clicking here.

