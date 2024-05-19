No matter how great the record, college athletes shouldn’t be defined as heroes | Opinion

Define hero

A title for one of your most recent articles on A’ja Wilson referred to her as a homegrown hero.

Homegrown? Yes. Hero ? No.

Athletes, especially on the collegiate level, are not heroes. Never have been, never will be unless they go out and do something like save someone from a burning car.

Nowadays, athletes are only concerned about what they can receive via NIL (which I don’t have a problem with), but they give nothing back in return to the community unless they are made to do so by the coach.

Who are our real heroes?

Parents (especially single parents) who get up everyday to work two jobs to provide for their kids, men and women who volunteer their time to help worthy causes, and our men and women in law enforcement, the military and health care. And our teachers (I work for a local school district and am working on getting my master’s degree and teaching certificate.).

These are real heroes.

Earl Pathel, Lexington

Growth run amok

Concerning your reporting on a 300-unit apartment building for Jackson Boulevard and I-77 . . . where is traffic being funneled?

Issues already exist concerning exiting Jackson Boulevard and people forced to merge onto 77 just to get off on Exit 9. We already have four sets of complexes on True Street and they allowed a business park to open True Street. The traffic is crazy and the sewers aren’t built for this volume.

This will open up access to True Street from the other end?

They already killed our property values with the apartment complexes and business park they allowed on True Street. They didn’t ask; they just stuck it to us.

Try to cross True Street when everyone is either trying to get to work or returning home. I can’t even get out of my driveway.

How much more can we take? Government officials should have, at the very least, offered to buy us out instead of ruining what we have built.

No respect for our lives. Greed is a powerful thing. It has brought homeless people, vehicle and foot traffic, litter and increased crime, to name a few.

This is wrong and should not be allowed.

L. M. Wallis, Columbia

Reader needs

Reading the Sunday paper on Saturday goes against the sacred traditions of newspaper devotees. The State and other newspapers now send their editions through the U.S. Postal Service rather than the time-honored personal delivery.

When did newspapers, which depend on readership, stop focusing on the reader?

We are told to read the news and articles online.

This method robs the readers of very real tactile experiences that endear the “fish wrappers” to us. Reading online never leaves little ink stains on our fingertips. We cannot work the crossword puzzle in ink. We can no longer neatly fold our papers and stack them for multiple uses later. Nobody ever started a fire with an online newspaper edition.

Too many readers have no home access to online editions. These people have to travel to public libraries to read anything online.

Whatever the media publishing companies save by going totally virtual could not be worth the inconvenience and frustration it is costing their readers. Why should anyone subscribe to multiple online newspapers when news is available for free elsewhere?

Do not tell us we must go virtual to read and submit letters to the editor. It’s against the American way.

E.S. Jones, Columbia

‘Woke’ here?

Regarding your online article: “Some SC conservatives say their public schools are ‘woke,’ ” South Carolina? Really?I’ve lived in South Carolina since 1994, and raised my kids here long enough to be familiar with South Carolina politics and schools. There isn’t much, if anything, “woke” in South Carolina. We are a consistently, conservative red state.

Since moving here in 1994, no Democratic presidential candidate has carried the state in the General Election. We have had only one one-term Democratic governor, one two-term Democratic superintendent of education and Republicans have controlled both houses of the state legislature.

There is simply no fertile ground for “wokism” to grow in South Carolina.

L. Houghtaling, Little River