No matter how bad it looks, Michigan football is determined to stand by Jim Harbaugh

CLEARFIELD, Pa. — Jim Harbaugh is the most famous figure at one of the most esteemed public universities in the world.

A convincing argument can be made that he is also now the most notorious after the Big Ten barred the Michigan football coach from the sideline for the rest of the regular season in wake of a sign-stealing scandal that has rocked the college ranks.

It is the second time in the span of three months that he has been suspended after U-M athletic director Warde Manuel issued him a three-game ban in August while a separate NCAA investigation into impermissible recruiting and coaching activities unfolded.

The punishments have not only damaged Harbaugh’s image but hurt the reputation of the institution he represents. That shouldn’t be surprising because the two are inextricably connected. As Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti wrote in a 13-page letter detailing his reasons for disciplining Harbaugh under the conference's sportsmanship policy, “the Head Coach embodies the University for purposes of its football program.”

JEFF SEIDEL: Michigan hasn't disputed anything about Connor Stalions: Where's the shame?

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh watches his team warm up before action against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 23 2023.

Michigan, of course, wanted it this way.

Nine years ago, the school pined for Harbaugh's homecoming, hoping he’d rescue the Wolverines from their dark ages that spanned the failed regimes of Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke. Harbaugh was hailed as a conquering hero upon his return in December 2014, restoring hope at Schembechler Hall and reinvigorating a fan base that was desperate to see a winner again.

But forgotten in the euphoria was the controversy he created seven years before when he criticized Michigan’s academic standards for athletes. The comments, which were made when he was Stanford’s coach, led to hurt feelings back in Ann Arbor and strong rebukes.

The outrage, of course, did not last.

Harbaugh is a Michigan Man, the former star quarterback of its proud football program’s most iconic coach, Bo Schembechler.

He, for better or worse, is one of their own.

So he was welcomed back, embraced as a savior by his alma mater.

SHAWN WINDSOR: A messy scandal, but it's clear: Michigan must pay the price for rule-breaking

Now, as he faces his most ignominious moment in his career, the so-called leaders and best backing their enfant terrible with strong statements and forceful actions. Immediately after Petitti’s ruling was handed down, the university filed for a temporary restraining order to prevent the suspension from taking effect.

The move was expected after school president Santa Ono previously wrote Petitti, urging him to show restraint and not rush to judgment. The correspondence was part of an ongoing effort to protect Harbaugh as he leads an undefeated team in the thick of a national title race. The top brass at Michigan has shown it is willing to go to the mat for its polarizing football coach, which is rather curious considering that Harbaugh nearly abandoned the program at the eleventh hour only 21 months years ago.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh talks to referee regarding a play against Indiana during the first half of U-M's 52-7 win over Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Ann Arbor.

Harbaugh’s in-person interview with the Minnesota Vikings on national signing day in February 2022 became a public embarrassment for the school’s leadership. But instead of punishing Harbaugh for his disloyalty, they rewarded him with a contract extension and a substantial pay bump. That gave him the green light to flirt again with the NFL this past offseason and break a vow he made to Manuel when he told him the courtship with the Vikings was a “one-time thing" and "will not be a reoccurring theme every year."”

Now, Harbaugh is the central figure in another shameful chapter that may damage the program’s standing in college football, impair its prosperous relationship with the Big Ten and tarnish the prestige of a great university. The sign-stealing scandal has placed Michigan’s higher-ups in a precarious position, where each move they make on behalf of their polarizing football coach has the potential to backfire in the years to come.

RALLYING CRY: Michigan players post 'bet' online simultaneously in response to Harbaugh suspension

Sure, their legal machinations may preserve an opportunity to achieve glory and appeal to a frothing fan base that wants retribution for the Big Ten’s response. But is that really a smart play, given that the potential benefit of these maneuvers, if far from guaranteed, and the possible consequences could be devastating in the long term?

A lot is at stake as Michigan engages in this first battle of a war that may be unwinnable. In the court of public opinion, it appears to have already lost. On the surface, the operation that former Harbaugh staffer Connor Stalions the Big Ten and NCAA believe to have orchestrated looks shady and deplorable. In recent weeks, it has been portrayed as elaborate, calculated and brazen after reports revealed that he purchased tickets to dozens of games and purportedly dispatched as many as 65 associates to illicitly record the play signals of Michigan’s future opponents.

As Petitti wrote, it was an “organized, extensive, years-long in-person advance scouting scheme” that is “proven” and was concocted to “gain an unfair advantage.” To support his position, Petitti also noted that Michigan did not deny the allegations in its response earlier this week but instead offered "only procedural and technical arguments designed to delay accountability."

Although Harbaugh says he was unaware of the spy ring and Petitti acknowledged he held no evidence to dispute that claim, it still happened under his watch.

He will now forever be linked to this sordid mess.

So too will the university. At some point soon, the school’s administration will have to ask themselves whether it was worth it to stand by their Michigan Man and risk it all in the name of winning.

Contact Rainer Sabin at rsabin@freepress.com. Follow him @RainerSabin

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football, school itself risk a lot standing by Jim Harbaugh