No masks required as local schools start year

Aug. 7—GOSHEN — Unlike last year when schools moved between in-person and remote learning and students and staff were masked, this year's start of school will be more relaxed.

Elkhart County recently moved from advisory level blue to advisory level yellow on the state's color-coded county metrics map, which indicates an increase from low community spread to moderate community spread of the virus.

As currently planned, each of Elkhart County's seven public school corporations have announced that returning students will be attending classes fully in-person five days a week, and masks will be optional except when on school buses — all students must wear a mask per federal regulations — and when a student is considered a close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Bethany Christian Schools, a Goshen private school, will follow similar plans for its students.

SCHOOL DATES

The start dates for each county school corporation are as follows:

—Goshen Community Schools will start the new school year Monday;

—Bethany Christian Schools will start classes Tuesday;

—Concord, Fairfield and Middlebury schools will start classes Wednesday; and

—Baugo, Elkhart and Wa-Nee schools will start classes Thursday.

The following is an overview of the reopening plans for each of the referenced school corporations.

GOSHEN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

"As always, we will continue to monitor the pandemic here in Goshen and throughout Elkhart County," Steven Hope, superintendent of GCS, said of the school corporation's plan. "We will consult with the Elkhart County Health Department and we will adjust our mitigation efforts as necessary."

The Goshen pandemic precautions plan includes:

—All GCS students will be attending classes five days a week in person. The schedule may be found at www.goshenschools.org/schoolhours.

—The CDC and Goshen Community Schools recommends that those who are unvaccinated should wear a mask. Masks will be required when an person is unvaccinated and identified as a close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

—Students and staff identified as a close contact at school who have been vaccinated will not need to quarantine per the CDC guidelines, however they should watch for symptoms. Those who are unvaccinated must meet certain criteria outlined in the reopening plan in order to avoid quarantine.

—People who test positive for COVID-19 will need to isolate per local and state health departments and CDC guidelines.

—Masks will be required on buses at all times per federal guidelines, regardless of vaccination status. This requirement will be lifted or adjusted based on changes to federal requirements.

—Physical distancing in classrooms and other shared spaces will be implemented when possible.

—Cleaning and mitigation strategies will remain in place.

To view the full plan, click here.

CONCORD COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

—All students will attend school in-person five days per week.

—Masks will be optional, except when a student or staff member is determined to be a school-based close contact or when riding the school bus.

—Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 will isolate for 10 days.

—Students or staff who are determined to be close contacts of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 will follow the procedures outlined on page 6 of the district's COVID-19 Safe Learning Plan.

—Social distancing will be encouraged, but not required as the district returns to full capacity classrooms, lunchrooms and buses.

—Cleaning and mitigation strategies will remain in place.

—District leadership will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in the community and will put mitigation practices in place as needed. Monitoring and mitigation will be based on local data, in consultation with local health officials.

To view the full plan, click here.

FAIRFIELD COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

—All students will attend school in-person five days per week.

—Masks will be optional, except in situations where a student or staff member is determined to be a close contact or when riding the school bus.

—Students or staff who test positive for COVID-19 will isolate for 10 days.

—With the return to full capacity in classrooms, lunchrooms, and buses, all students and staff will continue to respect each other's personal space.

—Cleaning and mitigation strategies will remain in place.

—Students or staff who are determined to be close contacts of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 will follow the procedures outlined in the Student Learning Considerations section of the reopening plan.

—District leadership will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in the community and will put mitigation practices in place as needed. Monitoring and mitigation will be based on local data, in consultation with local health officials.

To view the full plan, click here.

MIDDLEBURY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

"We continue to communicate regularly with local health professionals, and plan to start school with our current plan in place," Jayson Snyder, superintendent of MCS, said of the upcoming school year. "We are excited to have our students back next week."

The back-to-school plan includes:

—All students will attend school in-person five days per week.

—Masks/face coverings will be optional except on school buses — all students and drivers must wear a mask due to federal regulations — and when a student or staff member is considered a close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

—Students or staff who test positive for COVID-19 will isolate for 10 days.

—Social distancing will be encouraged, but not required as the district returns to full-capacity classrooms, lunchrooms and buses.

—Cleaning and mitigation strategies will remain in place.

—Middlebury Community Schools will not require students to be vaccinated, but will comply with state requirements.

—District leadership will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in the community. Implementation of specific mitigation strategies will be based on local data in consultation with local health officials.

To view the full plan, click here.

BAUGO COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

"We are monitoring positivity in Elkhart County closely," Byron Sanders, superintendent of BCS, said of the virus. "Our plan will continue to remain fluid."

The districts plan includes:

—All students are expected to attend school in a traditional instruction model for the 2021-22 school year.

—Mask-wearing is an optional mitigation strategy for reducing the spread of COVID-19 within the district and is encouraged but no longer required unless identified school-based close contact.

—Employees who are not vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask unless they are providing direct instruction from the front of a classroom.

—All bus drivers will wear a mask while transporting students, will have masks available for students, and all students are expected to wear masks while on a bus.

—All school staffs will work to implement social distancing protocols as consistently as possible.

—Cleaning and mitigation strategies will remain in place.

ELKHART COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

"We have not made any modifications to the plan that was approved by our board of school trustees," said Brenda Kolbe, director of communication for ECS. "We will be starting the school year next week following these plans."

Those plans include:

—All students will attend school in-person five days per week.

—Masks will be optional for students and staff, except when an individual is identified as a close contact to an individual with COVID-19 (mask and additional precautions will be required).

—Masks will be required on buses at all times, per federal guidelines. This requirement will be lifted or adjusted based on changes to federal requirements.

—Students or staff who test positive for COVID-19 will isolate for at least 10 days from the date of the positive test.

—Students or staff who are close contacts will follow the guidance provided in the Safe Schools, Safe Community Plan.

—Social distancing will be encouraged when possible.

—Continued cleaning strategies will focus on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

—The district will continue to display posters and materials that encourage proper hand-washing and sanitation.

To view the full plan, click here.

WA-NEE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

"Our board-approved reopening plan has been posted on our corporation webpage," said Scot Croner, superintendent of WCS. "At this time, we do not anticipate making any changes prior to the start of the school year. As we did last year, our board and I will continue to review our building and corporation data and plan to make adjustments as necessary."

The current plan includes:

—If asked, school medical staff will direct families to their primary care physician to determine whether or not a COVID-19 vaccine would be beneficial to their child's and family's health.

—Staff will teach and reinforce good hygiene measures, such as hand-washing, covering coughs, and face coverings to students.

—WCS will post signage in classrooms, hallways, and entrances to communicate how to stop the spread. COVID-19 symptoms, preventative measures — including staying home when sick — good hygiene, and school/district specific protocols.

—Students and staff will be encouraged to bring hand sanitizer and face coverings to school to use.

—The use of face coverings will be recommended only when social distancing cannot occur.

—Water fountains will be turned off, but students will be permitted to bring water bottles from home. Touchless filling stations will be available for students.

—Federal guidelines regarding student transportation will be followed.

To view the full plan, click here.

BETHANY CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS

"Bethany Christian is uniquely situated due to our small size and our close relationship with our student body," said Sumer Schlabach, marketing and communications manager at BCS. "We know from our families that at least 75% of our grade 7-12 students are vaccinated. We have a 100% faculty vaccination rate and 95% staff vaccination rate.

"Our goal is to make school as normal as possible, yet remain prepared for the dynamics occurring within our region," she added. "We do not want to be part of any surge that is arriving due to the Delta variant — we want to keep our students safe. To that end, we are moving forward with an addition to our COVID back-to-school plan and will be requiring all students and teachers interacting with students below the age of vaccination eligibility to wear a mask in the classroom. This applies to students in grades 3-6 at Bethany. We will continue to evaluate our policies based on our unique situation and Elkhart County."

The plan at Bethany includes:

—All students will begin the 2021-22 school year in person.

—It is highly recommended that all non-vaccinated individuals wear a face covering, though they are not required as standard procedure for the entire day. There may be some circumstances in which a mask will be required for specific activities, particularly in lower grades.

—Masking will now be required at all times in vehicles per federal guidelines (adjusted based on changes to federal law and local circumstances).

—Social distancing is continuing where possible. Classrooms, hallways and common spaces will be set up to provide the greatest amount of space between students, faculty and staff.

—Cleaning and mitigation strategies will remain in place.

—Students with positive COVID-19 results will be required to stay home from school for 10-14 days based on varying factors as determined by health care professionals.

—Students who come in close contact with a positive person, are fully vaccinated and do not show symptoms, may continue at school as normal. Those students who are partially or not vaccinated and do not show symptoms may continue at school, but will be required to wear a mask for 10 to 14 days.

—Students who come in close contact with a positive person and show symptoms at any point will be required to quarantine at home for a time period determined by medical professionals.

To view the BCS reopening plan, click here.

John Kline can be reached at john.kline@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 240315. Follow John on Twitter @jkline_TGN.