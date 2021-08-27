No mask, vaccination, negative COVID test needed at Notre Dame games

Douglas Farmer, NBC’s Notre Dame beat reporter, recently called for all football game attendees this year to be fully vaccinated. However, it doesn’t appear that will be the case. In an email to Notre Dame staff and students, athletic director Jack Swarbrick laid out guidelines for the Irish’s first two games: Sept. 11 against Toledo and Sept. 18 against Purdue. Nowhere does it indicate that attendees at Notre Dame Stadium will be required to wear a mask or show proof of vaccination or recent negative test for COVID-19:

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick says in an email to students and staff that masks, vaccinations and a negative COVID-19 test will NOT be required to attend a home Irish football game in 2021. pic.twitter.com/LAurpo0s3v — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljr_WNDU) August 27, 2021

Additional information for game days also was released. Among those announcements and reminders are the return of the Friday night pep rally, Notre Dame Stadium going cashless and full-time mobile ticketing. If you plan on attending a game in South Bend this season, it would be helpful for you to look this information over.

The season is almost here, folks. Let’s celebrate it enthusiastically but safely as the pandemic continues.