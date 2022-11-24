No Manningcast for Colts vs. Steelers in Week 12

The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) will be concluding the slate of Week 12 games with a Monday night matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. Unfortunately, there will be no Manningcast for the game.

ESPN debuted the “Monday Night with Peyton and Eli” broadcast during the 2021 season, and it was a success. They returned in 2022 again with success as the alternate broadcast to Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

Since its debut, the Manningcast has yet to cover a Colts game on Monday Night Football. Granted, the Colts only had one other Monday night game, which came in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens. And the Manningcast doesn’t cover a game every week.

While Peyton has never been on screen for a Colts game yet, Eli has covered the Giants three times. The duo has covered a Broncos game, which came in Week 1 of the 2022 season.

So while the Colts will get their second prime-time game of the season, we won’t get to hear the unparalleled insight into football from the Manning brothers as well as the hilarity that ensues every time they’re on screen together.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire