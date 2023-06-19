No LSU? No problem: Oklahoma to become Auburn’s most notable SEC opponent in 2024

Tradition is sacred, and often the most comfortable aspect of life. But there is something exciting about shaking things up a bit.

That’s what Auburn football will experience in 2024, as they will not play LSU for the first time since 1992 due to the SEC’s decision to eliminate divisional play with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas.

Despite the lack of LSU on the schedule, Auburn will still have a challenging slate thanks to scheduled road trips to Alabama and Georgia in 2024. Who replaces LSU as the notable even-year home game for Auburn? AL.com’s Mark Heim says that honor will go to the new kid on the block, Oklahoma.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Heim broke down every SEC program’s 2024 schedule and selected the most notable game for every SEC team. Auburn’s date with Oklahoma will be exciting, as it will mark the first time that the Tigers will face the Sooners at a home site in both programs’ history.

Auburn has faced Oklahoma twice in program history, both times were at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The Sooners defeated Auburn and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Pat Sullivan in the 1972 Sugar Bowl, 40-22 behind a solid day from quarterback Jack Mildren.

The second meeting between these two programs took place in 2017, with Oklahoma beating Auburn, 35-17. The Tigers trailed Oklahoma, 14-13, at halftime, but the Sooners would score 21 unanswered points in the second half to run away with the win. Sooners’ quarterback Baker Mayfield won the MVP award after gaining 330 all-purpose yards.

In addition to Oklahoma, Auburn will also host Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, and Arkansas in 2024.

Advertisement

More Football!

Brain Battie named preseason All-American by Phil Steele Three star OL Kahlil House to announce commitment this week Auburn Tigers Snapshot Profile: No. 6 Keionte Scott

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire