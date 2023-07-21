No love for Steelers quarterbacks in Madden NFL 24 ratings

EA Sports released their player ratings for quarterbacks on Friday for Madden NFL 24. Needless to say, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks didn’t get much love from EA Sports. Here is how the ratings shook out.

Kenny Pickett - 73

Mitch Trubisky - 67

Mason Rudolph - 60

Outlook

This group has its work cut out for itself this season. Pickett probably played better than his 73 rating once the bye week passed but as we’ve seen with the Steelers, the folks at Ea Sports don’t give them any benefit of the doubt.

