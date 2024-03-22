'No losers when you get to this point': WKU makes progress in March Madness loss.

INDIANAPOLIS – Progress was made.

While Western Kentucky's season ended in an 87-69 defeat to Marquette, the program has finished the year in a much better place than it started. In fact, the program's outlook looks livelier than it did just 13 days ago.

The Hilltoppers ended their regular season with an 82-79 loss at Liberty on March 9. Through 12 games in Conference USA play, WKU was 8-4 and just a game behind first place. But the Liberty loss was WKU’s fourth straight as the Hilltoppers finished .500 in the league.

This team could have given up then and ended its season early in the C-USA tournament. But instead, the Hilltoppers rattled off three wins to win the tournament and earn their first trip to the NCAA tournament since 2013.

When Western Kentucky got a No. 15 seed and drew Marquette in the tournament’s opening round, most expected the Hilltoppers to get manhandled. They were facing a Marquette team that had lost only two games all year to teams not in the NCAA tournament.

Marquette Golden Eagles forward David Joplin (23) defends the shot of Western Kentucky Hilltoppers forward Tyrone Marshall Jr. (24) during NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament game, Friday, March 22, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

But at halftime, Western Kentucky led 43-36. WKU forward Tyrone Marshall had 17 points in the first half thanks to four 3s, and his squad had the Golden Eagles on upset alert.

“They were sagging off a little bit, so I had to show them that I could shoot the ball and I can drive,” Marshall said of his first-half performance.

Marquette showed why it is a No. 2 seed in the second half. Marquette (26-9) outscored Western Kentucky 51-26 in the second half to comfortably win the game. Western Kentucky was 11-for-33 from the field in the last 20 minutes, with its offense stalling out. Marshall finished the game with 21 points.

Despite the season ending on Friday in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, there are positives for the WKU program to take from this experience.

“It’s no fun to lose this basketball game on a stage like this, but like I told them, there are no losers when you get to this point,” Western Kentucky coach Steve Lutz said. “Everybody that is in the NCAA tournament is good.”

Carelessness sunk the Hilltoppers against Marquette. They committed 18 turnovers and Marquette scored 21 points off those mistakes. The countless wasted possessions also helped the Golden Eagles score 17 fastbreak points.

“To open up the second half, we turned the ball over too much,” Lutz said. “And we gave them some open looks where we just weren’t connected enough defensively with our communication.”

In Lutz’s first year leading this team, WKU made its eighth NCAA tournament appearance in the 21st century. WKU improved from its 8-12 C-USA record in 2023 to win the same amount of games in four fewer tries this year.

To have this Marquette team on the ropes is an accomplishment in and of itself. Now, the focus is on how this program moves forward.

“It just goes to show how hard it is to sustain things,” said Lutz of his takeaway from the last couple weeks. “I've always thought that we have a good team, a team that could win the league and win the tournament and go to the NCAA tournament and win a game or two. But it just goes to show how hard it is.”

Lutz is now tasked with building off the success the Hilltoppers experienced in March. This was the first time WKU won the C-USA since joining the league in 2015. WKU hasn’t been regular season conference champions since winning the Sun Belt in 2009.

Two weeks ago, Western Kentucky getting this far in 2024 didn’t seem feasible. What comes next will determine how Lutz’s time in Bowling Green will be remembered.

