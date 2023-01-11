No Lions listed on the NFLPA’s first-ever All-Pro team

For the first time, the NFL Players Association has created its own list of All-Pro performers. Different from the AP All-Pro honor, which has been the league standard for decades, the player’s union award is based strictly on player voting.

Alas, no Detroit Lions players earned a spot on the inaugural team. Just one player for the entire league is chosen at every offensive position except WR and CB, and on defense there are two CBs, DTs, pass rushers, off-ball LBs and safeties.

The concept of having specific players only vote on relevant positions is an interesting wrinkle. As NFLPA president JC Tretter laid out,

Here are the rules that differentiate us from anyone else: For example, centers can vote for:

The best Center in the league The best nose tackle in the league The best Interior defensive lineman in the league The best off-ball linebacker in the league



The vote counts or runners-up are not revealed, so it’s difficult to know if any Lions like RT Penei Sewell, PR Kalif Raymond or C Frank Ragnow were close to making the list.

