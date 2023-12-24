'No limit to how far Kilmarnock can go'

Defender Lewis Mayo says there is "no limit" to what Kilmarnock can achieve this season after Saturday's 2-1 victory over St Johnstone lifted them to fourth in the Scottish Premiership.

Derek McInnes' side have collected 10 points from the last 12 to solidify their place in the top six.

“We’re really happy with where we are," Mayo told BBC Scotland. "I think it’s credit to all the players and all the staff for the work that’s been put in.

"We didn’t take enough points at the start of the season but we’re now getting the rewards and I don’t think there’s any limit to how far this team can go.”

Kilmarnock blitzed their visitors with two early goals from David Watson and Marley Watkins and passed up numerous chances before half-time.

Despite allowing St Johnstone back into the match through Nicky Clark's goal, they held on for the win and Mayo believes the team will be buoyed by the level of performance they produced in that excellent opening quarter.

“We need to take a lot of confidence from that because we completely blew them away," he said. "It could easily have been three or four.

"We can still strive to be better because we could have put that game to bed and saved ourselves the anxiety at the end. We had enough to dig it out."