No letdown here: Arkansas beats Cincinnati to open 2022 season

KJ Jefferson is that man.

The Arkansas quarterback was responsible for all four Razorbacks touchdowns in the Hogs’ 31-24 win over Cincinnati in the season opener on Saturday.

Jefferson threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another 62 yards and a score. His seemingly innocuous scamper for six yards with 2:22 left gave Arkansas a first down at the Cincinnati 46 and all but sealed the victory.

The Razorbacks’ transfer portal pick-ups had excellent days. Drew Sanders had the first Arkansas sack of the season. Dwight McGlothern had a 51-yard interception return. Terry Hampton had a tackle-for-loss. Landon Jackson had a 1/2 sack and five tackles. And wide receiver Jadon Haselwood caught three passes for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Rocket Sanders picked up his second career 100-yard game, running 20 times for 117 yards. Trey Knox caught two of Jefferson’s touchdowns and finished with six grabs for 75 yards.

Arkansas’ defense tossed a first-half shutout, but struggled a bit in the second half after losing nickel Myles Slusher and safety Jalen Catalon with undisclosed injuries. Cincinnati quarterback Ben Bryant threw for 325 yards with two touchdowns and the interception.

Arkansas hosts South Carolina on September 10 to open SEC play.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire