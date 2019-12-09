No ladder needed: D.K. Metcalf makes this one-handed grab look easy

We already knew D.K. Metcalf was a freak of nature.

Before he even stepped on the field as a Seahawk, the 21-year-old was blazing the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds.

Then, photos of his chiseled physique took over the internet. The NFL Combine reportedly measured him at 1.6 percent body fat.

He's since become one of Russell Wilson's go-to weapons and a social media icon after partnering with a coffee brand to sell "Decaf Metcalf."

Ahead of Seattle's Week 14 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, Metcalf once again showed off how much he is killing it at life. During team drills, the Seahawks wideout displayed his freakishly good football skills when he leaped up above the field goal post to catch this ball one-handed.

We nearly lost it. Twitter nearly lost it. The crossbar of an NFL goalpost is 10 feet tall. Metcalf cleared that EASILY! How is Metcalf even human?!

Metcalf will look to add to his reel of flashy catches tonight as the Seahawks take on the Rams in what looks to be the final time at Memorial Coliseum.

