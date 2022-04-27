No Kyrie Irving suitors on trade market?

One big problem for the Nets: There likely aren’t a lot of Kyrie suitors, if any. Few teams wanted him way back in 2017 when he hit the trade block, and his value has plummeted since. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported in October that the Nets would listen to offers for Irving. I’m told there were crickets.

Source: Kevin O’Connor @ The Ringer

👁️ Just before halftime in Game 4, down 8, Kyrie Irving refused to launch a fullcourt heave at the buzzer. On the broadcast @RyanRuocco was rightfully aghast. Why did Third Eye Kai do that? @CornPuzzle @Amin Elhassan and I investigate. @LeBatardShow

🔼 https://t.co/0Hf3jhvx8A pic.twitter.com/HQZ5Sm2Wp4 – 9:46 AM

New article on the uncertain future of the Brooklyn Nets, what went wrong, whether to pay Kyrie $250M or have any faith in Simmons, potential trade ideas, the other holes on the roster, and more: theringer.com/nba/2022/4/27/… – 9:35 AM

June 30, 2019, was the day Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving declared they would sign with Brooklyn.

That was 1,032 days ago.

Imagine telling Nets fans that day that KD & Kyrie would win only 1 playoff series (and just 7 playoff games) over the next 3 years.

basketballnews.com/stories/the-20… – 9:33 AM

Kyrie Irving contract possibilities. James Harden’s Nets tenure behind the scenes. What’s next for Ben Simmons. Steve Nash’s future. Free agency thoughts on Bruce Brown, Nic Claxton, Goran Dragic, and much more with @Kristian Winfield on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/nets-rum… – 11:24 PM

“Those who can, build.

Those who can’t, criticize.” – 10:48 PM

Kyrie Eleison

BRB. – 10:36 PM

Time to reflect, grow, and move forward.

Thank you God for using me as a vessel.

I am humbled and honored

To Serve YOU. – 9:57 PM

We didn’t get the result we wanted, but I wanted to congratulate my brothers in that Celtics locker room. They earned the series Win and I wish them well as they advance. Nothing but love competing against them. – 9:48 PM

Steve Nash, Kyrie Irving at center of pivotal #Nets offseason nypost.com/2022/04/26/net… via @nypostsports – 9:27 PM

The Nets are already near the 2023-24 luxury tax before factoring in any potential free agents including Kyrie Irving, Bruce Brown, Andre Drummond, Goran Dragic, Patty Mills, Nic Claxton, Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge, Kessler Edwards and David Duke Jr. basketballnews.com/stories/nba-of… – 8:36 PM

PMers: The Nets, three years into the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving partnership, haven’t yet lived up to their substantial promise. What to make of Brooklyn and its future after getting swept by Boston, in @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3EWYUOD – 5:00 PM

Kenyon Martin tells @Sirius XM NBA that Kevin Durant should tell the Nets to ditch Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/2HjFN8f0hU – 4:28 PM

Heard Kyrie Irving’s “co-management” comment last night absolutely baffled some in #Nets‘ organization, but you can’t have proper dysfunction without delusions of grandeur. On how BK went from +225 title favorite to $266 million failure for @VisitPlayNY

playny.com/brooklyn-nets-… – 2:56 PM

If you’re Kevin Durant who is about to turn 34, do you trust Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons to help you get a legitimate championship that didn’t come about because you jumped to the best team in basketball, or do you seek change? – 2:17 PM

“I would have had a major, major issue with Kyrie Irving if I was Kevin Durant”

Former #Nets Power Forward @Kenyon Martin tells @EvCoRadio and @Amin Elhassan why there should be major changes in Brooklyn #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/JdUUqy8ZrA – 1:39 PM

Only the Lakers’ ineptitude kept the Nets from sole ownership of the NBA’s most miserable season. When it was finally over, it had a feeling of goodbye and good riddance.

“I know so many people wanted to see us fail at this juncture,” Kyrie Irving said.

apnews.com/article/brookl… – 1:37 PM

