No need for 'knee-jerk reaction' - Nevin

Former Scotland international and Hibs fan Pat Nevin hopes the Easter Road club stick by under-pressure head coach Nick Montgomery.

The Englishman has faced tough questions in recent weeks, with doubts intensifying from some quarters of the Hibs support after they missed out on the top six courtesy of a last-gasp Motherwell equaliser on Saturday.

"Do you know what's amazing in football? How much difference a couple of seconds make," Nevin told BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"Had that 94th minute equaliser not gone in, Hibs would have been in a real position where they could have been in the top six.

"It takes a little while to get players in and players out that you want and then to settle into the game as well.

"I am one of these people, I'm not quick to shout for manager's heads. It's just I know how tough a job it is. I know that the very, very best ones are generally the ones that are not there for nine months. They're the ones that are there for two, three, four, five years and are given an opportunity to build something.

"So in my mind, he's still okay, he's done enough. I know every Hibernian fan won’t feel exactly the same about it and I would respect that, but you've got to give people opportunities and I certainly hope there's no knee-jerk reactions over the next wee while just because they're not in the top six."