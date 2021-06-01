No knee brace for Tom Brady in latest workout video

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said on Tuesday that he thinks quarterback Tom Brady will be doing a lot of coaching at next week’s minicamp because he’s still working his way back from left knee surgery, but Brady’s own workouts aren’t slowing down as a result of the knee.

After Arians spoke to the media, Brady posted a video to his Instagram account to commemorate being 100 days away from their season opener. Brady wrote “100 days out. 100 percent effort. 100 percent capacity!” as a caption and he showed he’s closer to 100 percent healthy.

Brady was not wearing any brace or protective sleeve on his left knee, which is a change from past workouts and a sign that he is well on the way to being ready for the Cowboys on September 9.

Assuming Brady is as limited at minicamp as Arians suggested on Tuesday, Blaine Gabbert, Ryan Griffin and rookie Kyle Trask will handle the majority of the quarterback work.

