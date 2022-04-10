No, Justin Thomas did not top his tee shot in Sunday practice at the Masters
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Justin ThomasAmerican golfer
Timing is everything in comedy. As “Live From the Masters” showcased Justin Thomas at the tournament practice area, host Rich Lerner mused on a possible Sunday 65 for JT.
Thomas then appeared to top his tee shot.
Sick pic.twitter.com/dsTuhqufDa
— Brock R🏌️♂️ (@Golfingbrock) April 10, 2022
That would have been perfect comedic timing. Upon closer inspection, however, Thomas smashed his tee ball, but also clipped a nearby ball from the practice bag.
Still worth a chuckle, even from Thomas.
He begins the final round at Augusta National, eight shots off the lead, held by Scottie Scheffler.