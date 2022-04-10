No, Justin Thomas did not top his tee shot in Sunday practice at the Masters

Timing is everything in comedy. As “Live From the Masters” showcased Justin Thomas at the tournament practice area, host Rich Lerner mused on a possible Sunday 65 for JT.

Thomas then appeared to top his tee shot.

That would have been perfect comedic timing. Upon closer inspection, however, Thomas smashed his tee ball, but also clipped a nearby ball from the practice bag.

Still worth a chuckle, even from Thomas.

He begins the final round at Augusta National, eight shots off the lead, held by Scottie Scheffler.

