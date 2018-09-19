No Julio Jones at practice on Wednesday

Uh-oh, Falcons fans.

With the first of two showdowns with the Saints looming on Sunday, Falcons receiver Julio Jones missed practice on Wednesday, due to a calf injury.

Also not practicing for Atlanta were running back Devonta Freeman (knee), defensive end Tak McKinley (groin), and defensive end Derrick Shelby (groin).

With the Bucs at 2-0 and the Panthers at 1-1, the loser of Sunday’s game between the 1-1 Saints and 1-1 Falcons could end up occupying the early-season basement of the NFC South.