No Joe Flacco, but these 10 Delaware stars made NFL rosters. Where ex-Eagles landed

For the first time in 15 years, Joe Flacco won't be representing the University of Delaware as an NFL player.

But there are still nearly a dozen players with Delaware ties on NFL rosters as the 2023 season is about to begin, and the Eagles will face three of the more prominent ones in Minnesota Vikings right tackle Brian O'Neill (Sept. 14), Tampa Bay wide receiver Chris Godwin (Sept. 25) and Los Angeles Rams linebacker Troy Reeder (Oct. 8), who's on the practice squad.

It's also a changing of the guard as three other longtime NFL players with Delaware ties aren't on NFL rosters. They are safety Duron Harmon, who played in four Super Bowls after the Patriots drafted him in 2013; tight end Nick Boyle, who spent his entire eight-season career with the Ravens; and safety Nasir Adderley, who surprisingly retired last spring after four seasons with the Chargers.

Flacco, who's 38 years old, has thrown for 42,320 yards in his career, ranking 19th in NFL history. He is without a team after spending last season with the New York Jets, starting four games.

Flacco wasn't re-signed when the Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers, and no other team brought Flacco in for training camp.

So if this is it for Flacco, he'll always be remembered for his run with the Baltimore Ravens, which began when the Ravens drafted him in the first round (18th overall) in 2008, making him he highest-drafted player from the University of Delaware.

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (5) throws a pass from the pocket during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Inglewood, Calif. The Chargers defeated the Jets 34-28. (John Cordes/AP Images for Panini)

He led the Ravens to the playoffs in each of his first six seasons, and was named the MVP of the Super Bowl to end the 2012-13 season. Flacco played with the Ravens through the 2018 season, then he played for Denver in 2019, the Jets in 2020. He began the 2021 season with the Eagles, but was traded back to the Jets midway through that season.

Here's a look at the Delaware players with NFL ties, as well as where ex-Eagles players have landed:

Darnell Savage, S, Green Bay, Caravel

Savage is entering his fifth season with Green Bay, and he has been a full-time starter ever since he was the Packers' first-round pick in 2019. Savage is in the final year of his rookie contract, and one of the veteran leaders in the post Aaron Rodgers era. A strong season could lead to a big payday.

Brian O'Neill, RT, Minnesota, Salesianum

For the second straight season, O'Neill and the Vikings will face the Eagles in prime time in Philadelphia in Week 2. While O'Neill is firmly entrenched as one of the top right tackles in the NFL, he is coming off a torn Achilles suffered late last season. But O'Neill, who returned to practice three weeks ago, should be ready to face the Eagles.

Gary Brightwell, RB, NY Giants, St. Georges

Brightwell, the Giants' sixth-round pick in 2021, had 31 rushes for 141 yards last season after a rookie season with 1 carry for 4 yards. And with Saquon Barkley back, Brightwell won't be getting many more carries this season. But Brightwell's value is on special teams. He was the Giants' kick returner last season and expects to be again this season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) makes a touchdown reception int he first half during an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Tampa, Fla.

Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay, Middletown

Godwin, entering his seventh season, is faced with a new challenge this season as he won't have Tom Brady throwing to him after Brady retired. Baker Mayfield is the Buccaneers starter. Godwin returned last season from a torn ACL and still had 1,023 yards on 104 carries despite missing two games. Godwin has surpassed 1,000 yards in three of the past four seasons. That should be no different this season no matter who's at QB.

Angelo Blackson, DT, Jacksonville, Red Lion

The Eagles saw Blackson on Aug. 12 in their first preseason game as he was with the Baltimore Ravens. But Blackson, who's entering his ninth season, was waived by the Ravens last Tuesday, then claimed on waivers by the Jaguars. Blackson is on his sixth NFL team after beginning his career as Tennessee's fourth-round pick in 2015. He spent the last two seasons with the Bears as a part-time starter.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols having a laugh during Nichols' BamFam Foundation football camp in the summer of 2021 at Hodgson Vo-Tech's football stadium

Bilal Nichols, DT, Las Vegas, Hodgson/Delaware

Nichols is expected to be one of the leaders on the Raiders' defense as he enters his second season in Las Vegas after signing a two-year, $11.5 million contract. Nichols, in his sixth season overall, is hoping to improve on last season, when he had just 1.5 sacks while starting all 17 games.

Delaware players on practice squads

Eli Ankou, DL, Buffalo, Red Lion: Ankou is in his seventh season as an undrafted free agent. He spent last season with the Bills and has 2.5 career sacks.

David Sills, WR, Denver, Red Lion : Sills spent the last three seasons between the Giants roster and the practice squad. He had 11 catches for 106 yards last season.

Troy Reeder, LB, L.A. Rams, Salesianum/Delaware: Reeder is back with the Rams after spending 2019-21 with them. Reeder was the starting linebacker on the 2021 team that won the Super Bowl. He spent last season with the Chargers. He signed a one-year deal with the Vikings last spring, but was waived last week.

Thyrick Pitts, WR, New England, Delaware: Pitts was cut from the Patriots' practice squad on Friday, but should be back with them or another team at some point this season. Pitts had 631 yards and 10 TDs last season for the Blue Hens.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz runs for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.

Ex-Eagles on NFL rosters

*-practice squad, #-reserve/injured

Cardinals: Zach Ertz, TE; Zach Pascal, WR; K'Von Wallace, S; Kyzir White, LB

Falcons: Mack Hollins, WR

Panthers: Kamu Grugier-Hill, LB; Miles Sanders, RB; *Eric Rowe, S

Bears: T.J. Edwards, LB

Lions: Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OL; #Nate Sudfeld, QB; *Kayode Awosika, OL

Packers: Rasul Douglas, CB; Rudy Ford, S; Eric Wilson, LB

Vikings: Jordan Hicks, LB

Giants: *Tyree Jackson, TE

49ers: Javon Hargrave, DT; Matt Pryor, OL; *T.Y. McGill, DL

Commanders: Casey Toohill, DE

Ravens: Nelson Agholor, WR; Ronald Darby, CB; Kevon Seymour, CB

Bills: Jordan Poyer, S

Bengals: *Sidney Jones, CB

Browns: Rodney McLeod, S

Broncos: Alex Singleton, LB

Texans: Steven Nelson, CB; Grayland Arnold, S; Hassan Ridgeway, DT; Cameron Johnston, P; *Ty Zentner, P

Colts: Gardner Minshew, QB; Josh Sills, G, Indianapolis; #Genard Avery, LB; *Jason Huntley, RB

Chiefs: Prince Tega Wanogho, OL

Raiders: DeAndre Carter, WR; Marcus Epps, S *Janarius Robinson, DE

Dolphins: Duke Riley, LB

Patriots: Jalen Mills, DB

Steelers: Nate Herbig, G; Isaac Seumalo, G; Chandon Sullivan, DB; *Josiah Scott, DB

