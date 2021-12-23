No Jaguars players selected to the Pro Bowl for second consecutive season

For the second-straight season, no Jacksonville Jaguars players were selected to the Pro Bowl. This shouldn’t come as a major surprise, as the team has struggled all season and sits at 2-12. With just a 3-27 record over the last two seasons and one of the youngest rosters in football, there haven’t been a lot of clear standouts.

The best player on the team is arguably running back James Robinson, who was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team last year after breaking the NFL record for scrimmage yards from an undrafted rookie. However, injuries and limited carries have held him in check this season, though he has one more touchdown already than he did last year with eight, and his average (4.7) is slightly improved from last season.

Perhaps the Jacksonville player with the best argument was punter Logan Cooke, whose average of 47.1 on 63 punts was above average but not elite. However, 28 of those punts were downed inside the 20, which is the third-best mark in the NFL. Las Vegas punter A.J. Cole was the AFC’s Pro Bowl selection instead.

The last time the Jags had a player make the Pro Bowl was 2019, when it got DJ Chark, Calais Campbell, and Josh Allen in. Chark, who is a pending free agent in 2022, and Allen remain on the team. However, Chark’s season ended Week 4 against Cincinnati after he sustained a broken ankle early in the game.

As for Allen, he had a bit of a sophomore slump in 2020, but he’s been better this season, totaling a career-high 60 tackles already with 5.5 sacks. However, he’s not on pace to match his 10.5 sack total from his rookie season.

This is a Jags team that still needs to build more talent, and until that happens, this squad likely won’t have many players earning postseason honors.