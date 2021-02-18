The Nebraska-Illinois football game scheduled for August in Ireland has been called off because of the pandemic.

The game will be played Aug. 28 in Champaign, Illinois, instead.

Officials said the decision was made after consultations with the Irish government, medical experts and the administrative staffs at the schools.

The teams had been set to play in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Game organizers said they hope Illinois and Nebraska can play in Ireland in the future.

No Ireland trip for Nebraska-Illinois football originally appeared on NBCSports.com