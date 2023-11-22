No, Iowa will not rest players against Nebraska

If you think that Iowa will rest its players against Nebraska in the final game of the regular season, then you don’t know Iowa football.

The question about resting key starters for the Hawkeyes’ upcoming tilt with Nebraska has been posed. On paper, Iowa has nothing to play for. They clinched the West Division title last week with their 15-13 victory over Illinois. They punched their ticket to the big dance, awaiting the Michigan and Ohio State winner in Indianapolis. They have an upcoming conference championship game, and of course, a bowl game after that. This regular-season finale is pretty much meaningless, right? Not to Iowa football it isn’t.

Kirk Ferentz did not build a steady program in Iowa City through soft mentality. Iowa’s winningest coach in program history has raised the Hawkeyes on structure, discipline, and a hard-nosed mentality. The idea of willingly giving up a chance to don the black and gold doesn’t cross the minds of these players.

“No, not at all,” junior offensive lineman Mason Richman responded to the question of resting starters at a recent media availability. “It’s just about winning another game. There’s no downside to winning another game, especially for us. We’re really competitive and we really want to go out there and compete and win. Obviously with a trophy game like this, there’s no reason not to play hard.”

For upperclassmen like Richman, they had to watch the Cornhuskers steal a victory away from the Hawkeyes on the last game of the regular season last year. Nebraska came into Kinnick and kept Iowa out of the Big Ten Championship game, taking home The Heroes Trophy for the first time since 2014 with a 24-17 upset win.

“Yeah, I think this is pretty high up there, especially for me personally. These guys are a little bit closer to home for me. I’ve got some family that’s from there and everything and obviously it’s a pretty big deal to this other team, too.

“Last year didn’t go our way, especially losing one at home definitely stinks. We just have to go out there and really compete and try to win one over there at their place on their Senior Day,” Richman said.

Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz made it clear that resting starters versus the Huskers isn’t in the cards at his Tuesday press conference

“I was wholeheartedly joking on Saturday. When I was in the NFL, we were never in a position to sit anybody down. We were always fighting for our lives there, too.

“I’ve always looked at it every game is important. I know it’s not always that way. When I coached at Worcester Academy, that was the most important thing going on at that given time when we played, and it’s just how people are wired. We have every intention of doing all we can to win Friday knowing it’s going to be really tough,” Ferentz said.

Iowa kicks off at Nebraska at 11 a.m. this Friday on CBS.

