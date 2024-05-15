No international games for Cardinals in 2024

The Arizona Cardinals will not have an international game in 2024. While the 2024 NFL schedule will not be fully released until Wednesday at 5 p.m. Arizona time, the league announced Wednesday morning the five international games there will be in the 2024 regular season.

The Cardinals could have potentially faced the Minnesota Vikings in a road game in London and could have faced the Carolina Panthers on the road in Munich.

They will not.

The Vikings will be the designated home team in London against the New York Jets on October 6, while the Panthers will be the designated home team in Munich against the New York Giants on November 10.

The NFL will have a Week 1 game in Sao Paulo, Brazil between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles, with Philly being the designated home team.

There will be three games in London in three consecutive weeks in October, beginning with Jets-Vikings.

On October 13, the Chicago Bears will host the Jacksonville Jaguars, and on October 20, the Jaguars will stay and be the designated home team against the New England Patriots.

The international schedule wraps up with the Giants and Panthers in Munich, Germany.

